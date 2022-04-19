The growth in the number of non-traditional students at Louisiana colleges and universities means a significant portion are going without food periodically, higher education leaders said Tuesday morning.

"This is kind of hidden in society," said Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana system, which includes the University of New Orleans, University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Southeastern Louisiana University.

Kimberly Hayes, a graduate student at LSU and Southern University alumni, told the House Education Committee something as basic as ensuring students have access to meals needs attention.

"As a non-traditional student there were times when I needed this support," Hayes said.

"When you thought you had done all the right things to better yourself, trained for better opportunities, sometimes the basic necessities are not there," she said.

Hayes, Henderson and others backed a bill aimed at making sure students can avoid going hungry by colleges being designated as a "hunger-free campus."

School leaders would earn that designation by, among other things, assessing the need for food distribution on campus with either a food pantry or access to one off campus.

The measure, by Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, cleared the committee without objection.

It next faces a vote in the full House.

Under the bill, students who qualify for needs-based financial aid would also be notified that they may be eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP.

Chris Broadwater, vice-president for workforce policies for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said food pantries can make a huge difference knowing the average age of students in his system is 28.

"If we want to help move these individuals into the economy we have to figure out how we are meeting all these needs," said Broadwater, a former lawmaker who once served on the House Education Committee.

College officials often note lots of students have families of their own, and cannot depend on parents for college costs like previous generations.

Henderson, former president of Northwestern State University, recalls being approached by a group of sociology students seven years ago who asked about finding space on campus for a food pantry.

"Within two weeks we realized we had to triple the size of the space," he said. "Just the presence of the food pantry helped identify the issue."

Henderson said that, when he attended college, he could work 300 hours in the summer and pay for an entire year of college.

Students now have to work 2,000 hours to pay tuition and fees, he said.

"We have changed the dynamic," Henderson said.

The bill would require campuses to set up a task force that meets at least three times per year, and to adopt action plans aimed at addressing hunger among students.

It would also require the Board of Regents to set up grant programs, which would allow colleges to apply for assistance.

How any aid would be financed is unclear.

Backers also envision the establishment of a student meal credit sharing program, which would allow students to use unused or donated meals from other students who are registered in pre-paid meal programs.

The legislation also says schools that earn the designation of a "hunger-free campus" would conduct surveys every three years to assess food security among students.

Rep. Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer and vice-chairman of the committee, praised the measure.

"Even at the collegiate level if you are hungry you cannot learn," Jefferson said.

