Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law Thursday legislation exempting feminine hygiene products and diapers from the state's 4.45% sales tax.
The so-called "pink tax" exemption, sponsored by Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman, a New Orleans Democrat, was brought before the Legislature numerous times in the past, but never reached the finish line.
The measure defines feminine hygiene products as “tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins, panty liners, menstrual sponges, and menstrual cups, including disposable and washable versions of these items.”
It defines a diaper as “any absorbent diaper or undergarment used for incontinence in adults and any absorbent diaper or undergarment designed to be worn by a child who cannot yet control bladder or bowel movements.”
Louisiana collects roughly $11 million in tax revenue annually on the products. Supporters pointed out that the tax disproportionately impacted low income residents and said it was unjust to tax necessities like tampons and diapers.
In addition to doing away with the state sales tax, it extends a provision that allows local taxing authorities to offer their own exemption.