In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, left, asks questions during a meeting of Louisiana's income forecasting panel, the Revenue Estimating Conference, while Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, listens. Louisiana’s chapter of the NAACP has filed a federal complaint against the organization that state Republican legislative leaders have created to promote their agenda. The complaint filed Thursday, March 11 argues the nonprofit launched by Cortez and Schexnayder is violating its tax-exempt status by regularly engaging in political activity.