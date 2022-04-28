The Republican majority in the House Labor committee voted Thursday – four times – against establishing a minimum wage and setting the rate above $7.25 per hour.
On repeated party-line votes, the majority of the House Committee Labor and Industrial Relations said they didn’t want to phase in a higher wage for all workers, nor for state employees, nor for restaurant workers, nor do they want voters statewide to decide.
With the four bills defeated Thursday, 52 measures on minimum wage have been rejected in the Labor committee since 2009. Louisiana is one of five states that does not have a set minimum wage and must follow the $7.25 federal minimum.
