The hoped- for noon reopening of the state’s Office of Motor Vehicles is being postponed.

OMV officials say they’re working – “all hands on deck” – and making progress, but technicians and staffers aren’t ready yet to reopen and have not estimated time, at present.

The computers necessary to issue drivers’ licenses, vehicle registrations and other services have been down since Monday because of a ransomware attack on the system. The agency’s website is back up but it’s not accepting any transactions.

The state’s 79 motor vehicle offices remained closed as workers "reimage" computer systems. It’s a big job for the Office of Technology Services, which operates a sprawling network of state computer systems, according to OMV.

Office of Technology Services personnel noticed the computer systems were operating irregularly Monday morning. They checked the code and found a Ryuk virus, which encrypts and denies access to files unless a ransom payment is made using untraceable Bitcoins. The virus, which most often becomes embedded when someone imprudently opens a suspicious email or attachment, has been used frequently to extort money from governmental agencies around the country.

It was found, over the summer, in several computer systems of school boards in north Louisiana parishes.

The state’s IT team immediately started shutting down state computers to avoid infecting other systems. After the ransom code was removed, state experts need to go through the code of very systems to ensure noting has been added, then the computers can be used again.

Seven agencies were initially impacted in some capacity: the Department of Public Safety, Office of Juvenile Justice, Department of Health, Department of Education, Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Revenue and the Division of Administration, according to Christina Stephens, the governor’s spokeswoman.

But the impact is most noticeable at public-facing agencies, such as the Office of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Children and Family Services, which handles child support and food stamps.

The attack caused the Louisiana Department of Revenue to extend the filing dates for state taxes due Wednesday, now making the due date to Monday, Nov. 25. The tax extensions cover payments of taxes for sales and use, hotel occupancy, beer, tobacco, fuel transporter, transportation and communication.

The attack did not compromise any state tax returns or taxpayer information.

Check back with The Advocate for further details as the day goes on.