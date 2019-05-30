In an about face, the House Education Committee approved Senate-passed legislation Thursday that would provide $1,000 teacher pay raises and a $39 million hike in state aid for public schools.

However, House leaders said they remain unsure on whether the state can afford both the teacher pay hikes and boost in school aid, which would be the second of its kind in the past decade.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, in an unusual appearance, said it will be Sunday or Monday before officials have time to sift through differences in the House and Senate budgets.

The issue represents one of the chief disputes between the two chambers seven days before adjournment.

The House has approved a $30 billion operating budget that includes teacher pay hikes of $1,200 and $600 raises for support workers, but no increase in school aid.

The Senate on Thursday afternoon is expected to approve its own version of the budget -- House Bill 105 -- that provides $1,000 teacher pay raises, $500 pay boosts for support workers and the $39 million boost in school aid -- 1.375 percent.

What it all means is that Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Senate and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are on one side and the House remains undecided in a key election-year standoff.

Edwards, a Democrat who is seeking a second term, has clashed with Henry and other House GOP leaders for the past 3 1/2 years.

The teacher pay raise is expected to face a crucial vote in Henry's committee before action in the full House.

The education committee vote represents a turnaround from action it took during the second week of the session, which began on April 8.

The panel then, in a party-line vote, voted to return the three-prong package to BESE because House Education Committee Chairwoman Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette and other GOP leaders questioned whether the state could afford both $1,000 raises and a $39 million increase for public schools.

But BESE, in a special meeting on May 7, declined to back off its request.

It did so with heavy support from public school groups, including the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana Association of Educators, Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, Louisiana School Boards Association and the Louisiana Association of Public Schools.

On Thursday no committee member objected to the proposal.

No one testified against it either.

Leaders of those groups contend the raises are needed to start a three-year process to reach the regional average for teacher pay.

Others argue that school districts desperately need the $39 million increase amid rising health insurance, retirement and other costs.

"Is it enough? Absolutely not," said Senate Education Committee Chairman Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings, and sponsor of the resolution endorsed by the committee.

"Is it a start? Yes," Morrish added.

The legislation is Senate Concurrent Resolution 3.

It would make the the teacher pay raises part of the state's education funding plan called the Minimum Foundation Program, or MFP.

Backers say that action is crucial to ensuring the pay raises are recurring.

Landry on Thursday reiterated her view that, even if the raises are outside the MFP, state law requires that they not be reduced in future years.

But House Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger III, D-New Orleans and a member of the committee, said it would be up to local school districts in the future on whether this year's pay boosts became a permanent part of the salary schedule.

"There is a difference between a stipend and a pay raise," Leger said.

Edwards has repeatedly branded the House-passed teacher raises as a stipend as well.

The House-passed teacher and support worker pay raises total about $120 million.

The budget awaiting a Senate vote totals about $140 million for raises and the increase in school aid.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.