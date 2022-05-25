A Louisiana Senate committee on Wednesday backed a bill pushed by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder that would put several historic state buildings under the lieutenant governor’s oversight, despite fierce objections from the state official who presently controls those buildings.
The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously backed House Bill 756, which would transfer control of the state Capitol and its annex, the Pentagon Barracks apartments and the Old Arsenal Museum from the Division of Administration to the lieutenant governor’s office. The bill now heads to the full Senate; if approved, it would go to the governor’s desk for veto or signature.
Schexnayder is widely expected to run for lieutenant governor next year. And his crusade comes nearly a year after he fired a state contractor who had been tapped to repair his Pentagon Barracks apartment, hired his stepsons to do that job, then sought to bill the state more than $48,000 for their work.
After he played a lengthy video chronicling maintenance problems at the buildings, set to music from the romance disaster movie, “Titanic,” Schnexayder, the House speaker, argued that the division of administration is to blame for the disrepair.
“To say that I’m disappointed is one thing,” Schexnayder said. “I’m more upset because we can’t replace these buildings. This Capitol is one of the most visited capitols in the country…it’s shameful.”
But Jay Dardenne, who heads the division, argued that the transfer would waste taxpayer money, since it would require putting a separate bid out for work presently billed to contractors that handle multiple state buildings. He also challenged lawmakers to fund facility repairs with their reserve funds; audits show the Legislature is sitting on about $82 million in funds spanning the House, Senate and Legislative Budgetary Control Council.
“How much does the Legislature have in its budgetary control fund? I know this: It’s a lot of money,” Dardenne said. “That’s money you can use to fix this building.”
The debate is the latest in a tense battle between Schexnayder and Dardenne that has burst into public view repeatedly in recent weeks, but that date at least back to last year, when Schexnayder called for a more comprehensive remodel of his flood-damaged Pentagon Barracks apartment.
Those apartments are a longstanding legislative perk, rented to lawmakers for under $400 a month during sessions. When Schexnayder’s apartment flooded in February after a winter freeze busted a pipe, he asked Dardenne’s office to remodel it, then abruptly fired the chosen contractor and hired his stepsons to finish the job, documents obtained by The Advocate show.
Schexnayder then tried to bill the Office of State Buildings for his stepsons’ $48,000 remodel. But Dardenne’s agency said it couldn’t pay them because they weren’t in the state’s procurement system.
Schexnayder later said he would pay for the work himself. Last week, Schexnayder orchestrated a $3.3 million budget cut to Dardenne’s office during the final stages of negotiations over the state’s budget, sending more money to the lieutenant governor’s office as part of his effort to transfer the four state buildings.
Dardenne has called that move retribution, and he told senators Wednesday that they can figure out Schenaxyder’s motivations for themselves.
But senators on the committee, some of whom use the apartments, appeared sympathetic to Schexnayder’s view. Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, said his apartment also flooded at the start of the current legislative session.
“I think the condition we find buildings like the Pentagon in where we host all sorts of associations and chambers of commerce…It is shameful, the condition they’re in now,” Reese said.
Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who chairs the committee, agreed that the current system is “not working.”
Still, Dardenne countered that the lieutenant governor’s office, which he once occupied, is ill-equipped to deal with building maintenance needs.
“When the washing machines break at the Pentagon Barracks, don’t call the Maytag repair man,” he said. “Call the lieutenant governor…He’s not going to have a ready staff that knows this building who can tend to your business.”
Staff writer Tyler Bridges contributed to this story.