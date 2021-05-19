The state Senate overwhelmingly approved Tuesday the proposed set-up that would allow betting on football, basketball, and other sporting events in time for football season.

Senators voted 31-6 on Senate Bill 247 that lays out how the betting will take place and how it will be regulated. Wagers will be able to placed on smart phones, in casinos, at bars and restaurants that serve liquor. It takes effect on July 1.

Senators amended the legislation to allow temporary licenses while the casinos build out a section for sports wagering in order to get through the initial football season.

Voters in 55 of the state's 64 parishes endorsed a proposition in November allowing residents in those parishes to make wagers. Geofencing software will ensure that no wagers will be made in one of the nine parishes that opted out.

Sports betting moves to the front burner After months of work, the Louisiana Legislature has started moving the legislation that would set up the way adults can place wagers on footba…

“The vote on this bill was actually taken last fall when 65% of the people said we want this,” Republican state Sen. Ronnie Johns, whose Lake Charles district has three casinos.

The 40-page SB247, sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, was extensively rewritten after months of negotiations.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Basically, the Cortez bill allows for 20 licenses to go to casinos on riverboats, at racetracks, and Harrah’s in New Orleans. The initial application fee is $250,000 and $500,000 for a five-year term. Licensees would have to apply by January 2022 and pass a suitability analysis. The casinos also would have to agree to build out a separate area to handle sports betting. Each license would be allowed to license two platforms to handle betting over cell phones. That means 40 licenses for mobile phone wagering apps.

The apps on the cell phones will have software that will indicate exactly who is placing the bet, ensuring the bettor is old enough, and is located in one of the parishes that voted to allow sports betting.

The Louisiana Lottery Commission also will have a license but will have to operate through a contracted provider. The Lottery would handle kiosks that are placed in restaurants and bars.

Bets placed at the kiosks in restaurants and bars would be taxed at 10%. Those placed on phones would be taxed at 15%. The tax bill would be calculated on the net amount – what’s left over after winning bets have been paid – and would be charged to the licensees.

The package also includes House Bill 697. The language of HB697, which received 78 votes in the House, is being vetted by the Legislative Bureau and will soon be before the full Senate for a vote. A third instrument, Senate Bill 142, will appropriate any money raised by sports betting, also is awaiting a Senate vote.

What will sports betting look like in Louisiana? These are the bills to watch The effort to detail how Louisiana residents will wager on sporting events in the future begins in earnest Wednesday when the House votes on t…

Check back for more details