BR.guvspeech.031522 TS 210.jpg

Rep. Delisha Boyd, D-New Orleans, left, embraces Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, just before Governor John Bel Edwards' state of the state address to open the 2022 General Session of the Louisiana Legislature, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

In less than a minute, the Louisiana House approved previously controversial legislation that would prohibit discrimination based on hairstyles.

Earlier this year, a House committee rejected a similar bill. And House Bill 1083 barely cleared committee.

But on the House floor, the legislation was approved on a 74-24 vote without any questions or debate.  

HB1083 protects against discriminating in jobs, housing and access, against natural, protective or cultural hairstyles. Specifically, the styles include “ afros, dreadlocks, twists, locs, braids, cornrow braids, Bantu knots, curls, and hair styled to protect hair texture or for cultural significance.”

The legislation now heads for the state Senate.

