A year after extending the right to vote to Louisianans on probation or parole, state lawmakers are now mulling whether those with past felony convictions should get summoned for jury duty.
Residents with a felony record who've been out of prison and off probation or parole for at least five years would be eligible for jury duty under a bill — House Bill 65 — from state Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat.
Other requirements for potential jurors, including being a U.S. citizen over the age of 18, would still apply.
James called jury duty not only a "privilege" of citizenship but also "an obligation" while presenting his proposal to the House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday.
Adding former state prisoners who've done their time and stayed out of trouble to the rolls of potential jurors "fully integrating, and removing the stigma from, individuals that made mistakes," James said, a step he and his allies argued would help those with criminal convictions rebuild their lives as responsible, civic-minded and tax-paying citizens.
The bill passed out of the committee on Wednesday, but not before coming up for criticism from some lawmakers who saw adding felons to the jury pool as a step too far.
"They were criminals, they got convicted, they went to jail," said state Rep. Raymond Crews, a Republican from Bossier City who said his "constituents are firmly against this bill."
Crews questioned whether anyone who'd been convicted of a felony could eventually come back to court and be a fair, unbiased member of a jury.
"I do think we should be forgiving," said Crews, "but I also think there are consequences. I’m sorry, but they go with you."
But simply receiving a summons for jury duty doesn't mean anyone is going to end up on the jury at a criminal trial, said state Rep. Royce Duplessis, a New Orleans Democrat supporting James' bill.
Twenty-eight states and the federal government currently prohibit anyone with a felony conviction from serving on a jury, said William Snowden with the Vera Institute, a criminal justice advocacy group that supports the bill. Twelve other states allow ex-felons to serve after completing their sentences while seven more allow them on juries only under certain circumstances.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys can both strike potential jurors for any number of reasons — including a past criminal conviction — as they winnow the pool of potential jurors to a 12- or six-person panels for trial.
“These are people who have concerns for their neighborhood, themselves, their families just like anybody else does and would do a good job on a jury and, in some cases, better having their experiences under their belt,” said Will Harrell, senior policy counsel for Voice of the Experienced (VOTE), a criminal justice advocacy group founded by ex-inmates.
James substantially rewrote the proposal — which passed out of committee and moved toward the House floor on Wednesday — after encountering opposition the Louisiana District Attorney Association.
The original draft of James' bill would've allowed anyone who's been out of prison for at least five years to serve on a jury — including those still on probation or parole — and also made those criminally indicted and awaiting trial eligible for jury duty.
Louisianans who've been out of prison for fives years but remain on court-supervised release — roughly 36,000 people — were given back the right to vote last year. But, under James' revised bill, they'll have to wait until five years after completing probation or parole before receiving a jury summons.
Loren Lampert, the Louisiana District Attorneys Association's associate director, said he'd have to confer his members before saying whether the state's prosecutors would still opposed the change.
"Reintegration and what not are significant goals," said Lampert. "But there is a difference in kind, not degree, between serving on a jury and voting in a booth."