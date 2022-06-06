A bill that would gradually provide $40 million per year to help build a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge won final approval Monday.
The same measure would also supply $40 million annually to help build Interstate 49 between Lafayette and New Orleans and for a new bridge in Lake Charles.
The proposal, Senate Bill 277, cleared the House 91-1.
It breezed through the Senate on Sunday 35-0 and is sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.
A House-Senate negotiating committee was needed to hammer out minor differences between the two versions.
The earlier version of the bill provided $54 million per year for the bridge and other projects.
The money would come from the portion of the motor vehicle sales tax that is being moved from Louisiana's general fund to one for road and bridge projects only.
The aid would be on top of another $300 million that lawmakers approved earlier.
Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has said the aid could help subsidize any public-private partnership needed to help build the Baton Rouge bridge, which could cost up to $3 billion, including connectors to I-10 from both sides of the river.
A state panel has narrowed the list of possible sites for the bridge to three, with a final decision expected by the summer of 2024.