Engrid Hamilton remembers feeling annoyed when the blue lights flashed on Loyola Avenue near New Orleans City Hall.
“I hadn’t gotten a ticket in years,” Hamilton said. But she wasn’t wearing a seat belt, so she knew she’d have to pay the piper.
She was surprised to learn that her driver’s license had expired as had her insurance — $647.50 in tickets that she couldn’t afford.
The tickets began a seven-year odyssey, during which fines and fees grew steadily to $4,342.50.
State law allows courts to assess defendants a 20% surcharge on top of the total unpaid fees as a collection cost. District attorneys can tack on another 20%, while probation and parole can collect 10% more and the Office of Debt Recovery can assess defendants a 25% surcharge.
A trained welder, Hamilton was unable to get work because she couldn’t produce a driver’s license. Eventually, she got help from the Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana to clear the tickets. She got her license and is back working.
Fines, fees pile up
The Justice and Accountability Center has recently closed 1,796 cases involving 439 people and more than $1 million in costs in Orleans Parish alone, said Sarah Whittington, Hamilton’s lawyer.
“I don’t know if they understand the reality that someone living in poverty or in a low-wage job faces when they receive these fines and fees,” she said.
Pulling up another case at random, Whittington pointed to costs for a jury fee — jurors are not seated for traffic cases — and charges for building security along with other costs that raised the traffic fines to a point that this client would have to work 62.3 hours to pay off the debt.
“While I am a firm believer in the ‘user pays’ principle, some of whom show up in court often simply cannot pay exceptionally high fines, fees and costs,” Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer said Tuesday in his State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Legislature. “For far too long, our state has shifted the costs of our state court system to local government and has done so with fines, fees and costs to keep the system afloat.”
A Louisiana Supreme Court 800-page survey, released at the end of January, shows that fines and fees account for about 75% of the revenue raised in municipal courts and about half the funding for state district courts. The courts counted $234 million in total revenue last fiscal year.
Funding Louisiana courts
Because nobody really knows how much each of the courts rely on fees and fines, the Legislature last year passed legislation requiring the courts to report their revenues and expenses to the Supreme Court. Nobody has had a chance to vet the accuracy of the submissions to the high court.
The Legislative Auditor's Office points out that only a small fraction of the user-pay costs is being captured. The office is looking for the additional fees being sent to various agencies. About 1,555 entities collect fees of some kind through the courts, including all 64 sheriffs, 18 children’s advocacy agencies, 78 city marshals' offices, 387 justices of the peace, and three quasi-private criminal laboratories.
In November, Sandra Whitehead, a certified public accountant and the special projects manager for the Legislative Auditor's Office, reported that 4.9%, or 77 of the 1,555 agencies, collected $70.6 million.
For instance, auditors point to DeSoto Parish, home to about 27,000 people along the Texas border between Natchitoches and Shreveport.
Under Local Agency Compensated Enforcement, traveling 10 miles over the posted speed limit in DeSoto Parish results in a $100 fine. But the driver owes $267.50 after adding “court costs.” That includes $2 for Crime Stoppers, $30 for the parish Police Jury, $45 for the indigent defenders fund and $30 for the Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab.
“District attorneys frequently enter into agreements with local and/or state law enforcement agencies to perform LACE details to enhance public safety and generate revenue. Off-duty law enforcement officers work LACE details and typically receive overtime pay at the rate of time and a half in exchange for generating revenue by writing citations,” the legislative auditor stated.
The situation is further muddied by federal courts, one of which ruled “indigent criminal defendants are constitutionally entitled to a neutral forum,” therefore some courts can’t make assessments because the proceeds go toward operating those courts. But state law requires some judges to make assessments to provide for operating expenses.
Possible reforms
Derisively, and perhaps unfairly, called the “kick the can down road task force,” the Commission on Justice System Funding was set up by the Legislature to find ways to change Louisiana’s user-pay system into one that taxpayers fund. Louisiana is one of the last states looking at shifting to taxpayers the obligation of funding the courts.
Up and running in 2019, the commission was unable to meet in person for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of serious storms.
Although the commission's progress was slowed, what flummoxed the commission was the discovery that, for generations, courts had developed individualized systems of fines and fees. Sixty-some laws have given local courts the means to fund themselves.
Even definitions of “restitution” and “court costs” differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.
The commission released its report in February but still couldn’t offer any specific bills for the legislative session that began March 14.
“We’re still talking about finding that elusive funding source to replace the fines and fees,” State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns, a member of the commission, said Friday.
Starns raised several potential ways to offset funding losses should the state stop relying on fines and fees. The methods include raising property taxes and reducing costs by consolidating courts. But any solutions need to first untangle legalities.
Starns chaired a working group that reported to the full commission that the $45 assessment that goes to fund the agency he heads — if the client is convicted — creates a conflict of interest. No lawyer is going to throw a case for $45, but the conflict still exists, the group’s report states. Most of the funds come through traffic citations in which paying the fine is an admission of guilt.
“There’s a lot of moving parts. We don’t know what the solution is going to be, but we’re working towards to it,” Starns said.
A bill for change?
House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, the Houma Republican who chairs the commission, did not make himself available for interviews over a three-day period last week. But he has filed House Bill 443, which, among other technical changes, would require court hearings “to determine if the financial obligation would cause a substantial financial hardship on the defendant.”
During recent commission meetings, Magee acknowledged that the Legislature was largely responsible for the fines and fees. Such bills are considered purely local matters — they do not impact the rest of the state — so lawmakers spend little time debating on the assumption that the sponsoring legislator knows what’s best for his or her district.
The courts are supposed to review the new fines and fees but usually don’t as the Legislature already has found them acceptable.
Will Harrell, a member of the commission, is hoping for legislation that would impose a moratorium on the establishment of new fines and fees. Legislators have until April 5 to file bills for the annual session that runs until June 6.
“We still don’t know the gravity of the situation,” said Harrell, who also serves as senior public policy counsel for Voice of the Experienced, a New Orleans-based group that advocates for those who are or recently were incarcerated. “Let’s quit doing what we’ve done until we get a handle it.”