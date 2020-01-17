Republicans will chair 12 committees and regain control of key committees on taxes and spending, as part of the new assignments released by Senate President Page Cortez Friday.
The committees Cortez gave Republicans include Finance, which will be led by Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, and Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, which will be chaired by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin.
Last term, those two committees were chaired by Democrats, part of a strategy by former Senate President John Alario to craft committees that were friendlier to Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. Over the past four years, Republicans chaired 11 committees and Democrats led 6.
The leader of Senate Republicans, Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, will lead the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, which handles the redistricting that will take place following the 2020 census.
Republicans gained a supermajority in the state Senate during last fall’s elections.
Newly-elected Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, is head of the Education Committee. Port Allen Republican Sen. Rick Ward will lead the Transportation Committee.
See a full list:
Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development
Sen. Cathey, Chairman
Sen. Womack, Vice Chairman
Sen. Allain
Sen. Bernard
Sen. Jackson
Sen. Milligan
Sen. Morris
Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs
Sen. Johns, Chairman
Sen. Henry, Vice Chairman
Sen. Abraham
Sen. Carter
Sen. Connick
Sen. Fields
Sen. Morris
Sen. Peterson
Sen. White
Committee on Education
Sen. Fields, Chairman
Sen. Jackson, Vice Chair
Sen. Abraham
Sen. R. Mills
Sen. Mizell
Sen. Talbot
Sen. White
Committee on Environmental Quality
Sen. Lambert, Chairman
Sen. Pope, Vice Chairman
Sen. Connick
Sen. Hensgens
Sen. Hewitt
Sen. Peterson
Sen. Price
Committee on Finance
Sen. White, Chairman
Sen. Cloud, Vice Chair
Sen. Abraham
Sen. Barrow
Sen. Boudreaux
Sen. Fesi
Sen. Harris
Sen. Henry
Sen. Johns
Sen. Tarver
Sen. Womack
Interim Members – Senators Connick, Hewitt, Jackson, F. Mills
Committee on Health and Welfare
Sen. F. Mills, Chairman
Sen. Barrow, Vice Chair
Sen. Boudreaux
Sen. Hensgens
Sen. Luneau
Sen. McMath
Sen. Mizell
Sen. Pope
Sen. Ward
Committee on Insurance
Sen. Talbot, Chairman
Sen. Bernard, Vice Chairman
Sen. Bouie
Sen. Cathey
Sen. Fesi
Sen. Jackson
Sen. R. Mills
Sen. Peacock
Sen. Smith
Committee on Judiciary A
Sen. Peacock, Chairman
Sen. Harris, Vice Chairman
Sen. Cloud
Sen. Fields
Sen. Luneau
Sen. McMath
Sen. R. Mills
Committee on Judiciary B
Sen. Smith, Chairman
Sen. Bouie, Vice Chairman
Sen. Henry
Sen. Johns
Sen. Reese
Sen. Talbot
Sen. Tarver
Committee on Judiciary C
Sen. Foil, Chairman
Sen. Abraham, Vice Chairman
Sen. Barrow
Sen. Carter
Sen. Mizell
Sen. Ward
Sen. White
Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations
Sen. Carter, Chairman
Sen. Reese, Vice Chairman
Sen. Barrow
Sen. Cathey
Sen. Luneau
Sen. Morris
Sen. Womack
Committee on Local and Municipal Affairs
Sen. Peterson, Chair
Sen. Boudreaux, Vice Chairman
Sen. Cloud
Sen. Foil
Sen. Henry
Sen. Milligan
Sen. Tarver
Committee on Natural Resources
Sen. Hensgens, Chairman
Sen. Fesi, Vice Chairman
Sen. Allain
Sen. Bouie
Sen. Connick
Sen. Hewitt
Sen. Lambert
Committee on Retirement
Sen. Price, Chairman
Sen. R. Mills, Vice Chairman
Sen. Fields
Sen. Hensgens
Sen. Mizell
Sen. Peacock
Sen. Talbot
Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs
Sen. Allain, Chairman
Sen. Luneau, Vice Chairman
Sen. Carter
Sen. Lambert
Sen. McMath
Sen. Milligan
Sen. Peterson
Sen. Pope
Sen. Reese
Sen. Smith
Sen. Ward
Interim Members – Senators Bernard, Bouie, Cathey, Morris
Committee on Senate and Governmental Affairs
Sen. Hewitt, Chair
Sen. Milligan, Vice Chairman
Sen. Allain
Sen. Foil
Sen. Harris
Sen. Price
Sen. Reese
Sen. Tarver
Sen. Womack
Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works
Sen. Ward, Chairman
Sen. McMath, Vice Chairman
Sen. Bernard
Sen. Peacock
Sen. Pope
Sen. Price
Sen. Smith