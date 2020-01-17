highwayannouncement56.011318.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks with Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, as Dept. of Transportation & Development Deputy Secretary Eric Kalivoda looks on, before a press conference at The Water Campus announcement of a $600 million transportation plan, including the widening of I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to I-10/12 split, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Republicans will chair 12 committees and regain control of key committees on taxes and spending, as part of the new assignments released by Senate President Page Cortez Friday.

The committees Cortez gave Republicans include Finance, which will be led by Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, and Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, which will be chaired by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin.

Last term, those two committees were chaired by Democrats, part of a strategy by former Senate President John Alario to craft committees that were friendlier to Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. Over the past four years, Republicans chaired 11 committees and Democrats led 6.

The leader of Senate Republicans, Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, will lead the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, which handles the redistricting that will take place following the 2020 census.

Republicans gained a supermajority in the state Senate during last fall’s elections.

Newly-elected Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, is head of the Education Committee. Port Allen Republican Sen. Rick Ward will lead the Transportation Committee.

See a full list:

Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development

Sen. Cathey, Chairman

Sen. Womack, Vice Chairman

Sen. Allain

Sen. Bernard

Sen. Jackson

Sen. Milligan

Sen. Morris

Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs

Sen. Johns, Chairman

Sen. Henry, Vice Chairman

Sen. Abraham

Sen. Carter

Sen. Connick

Sen. Fields

Sen. Morris

Sen. Peterson

Sen. White

Committee on Education

Sen. Fields, Chairman

Sen. Jackson, Vice Chair

Sen. Abraham

Sen. R. Mills

Sen. Mizell

Sen. Talbot

Sen. White

Committee on Environmental Quality

Sen. Lambert, Chairman

Sen. Pope, Vice Chairman

Sen. Connick

Sen. Hensgens

Sen. Hewitt

Sen. Peterson

Sen. Price

Committee on Finance

Sen. White, Chairman

Sen. Cloud, Vice Chair

Sen. Abraham

Sen. Barrow

Sen. Boudreaux

Sen. Fesi

Sen. Harris

Sen. Henry

Sen. Johns

Sen. Tarver

Sen. Womack

Interim Members – Senators Connick, Hewitt, Jackson, F. Mills

Committee on Health and Welfare

Sen. F. Mills, Chairman

Sen. Barrow, Vice Chair

Sen. Boudreaux

Sen. Hensgens

Sen. Luneau

Sen. McMath

Sen. Mizell

Sen. Pope

Sen. Ward

Committee on Insurance

Sen. Talbot, Chairman

Sen. Bernard, Vice Chairman

Sen. Bouie

Sen. Cathey

Sen. Fesi

Sen. Jackson

Sen. R. Mills

Sen. Peacock

Sen. Smith

Committee on Judiciary A

Sen. Peacock, Chairman

Sen. Harris, Vice Chairman

Sen. Cloud

Sen. Fields

Sen. Luneau

Sen. McMath

Sen. R. Mills

Committee on Judiciary B

Sen. Smith, Chairman

Sen. Bouie, Vice Chairman

Sen. Henry

Sen. Johns

Sen. Reese

Sen. Talbot

Sen. Tarver

Committee on Judiciary C

Sen. Foil, Chairman

Sen. Abraham, Vice Chairman

Sen. Barrow

Sen. Carter

Sen. Mizell

Sen. Ward

Sen. White

Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations

Sen. Carter, Chairman

Sen. Reese, Vice Chairman

Sen. Barrow

Sen. Cathey

Sen. Luneau

Sen. Morris

Sen. Womack

Committee on Local and Municipal Affairs

Sen. Peterson, Chair

Sen. Boudreaux, Vice Chairman

Sen. Cloud

Sen. Foil

Sen. Henry

Sen. Milligan

Sen. Tarver

Committee on Natural Resources

Sen. Hensgens, Chairman

Sen. Fesi, Vice Chairman

Sen. Allain

Sen. Bouie

Sen. Connick

Sen. Hewitt

Sen. Lambert

Committee on Retirement

Sen. Price, Chairman

Sen. R. Mills, Vice Chairman

Sen. Fields

Sen. Hensgens

Sen. Mizell

Sen. Peacock

Sen. Talbot

Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs

Sen. Allain, Chairman

Sen. Luneau, Vice Chairman

Sen. Carter

Sen. Lambert

Sen. McMath

Sen. Milligan

Sen. Peterson

Sen. Pope

Sen. Reese

Sen. Smith

Sen. Ward

Interim Members – Senators Bernard, Bouie, Cathey, Morris

Committee on Senate and Governmental Affairs

Sen. Hewitt, Chair

Sen. Milligan, Vice Chairman

Sen. Allain

Sen. Foil

Sen. Harris

Sen. Price

Sen. Reese

Sen. Tarver

Sen. Womack

Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works

Sen. Ward, Chairman

Sen. McMath, Vice Chairman

Sen. Bernard

Sen. Peacock

Sen. Pope

Sen. Price

Sen. Smith

Email Sam Karlin at skarlin@theadvocate.com

View comments