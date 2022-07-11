Though Louisiana closed all three abortion clinics on Friday, the struggle continues in court over when the state’s near total ban on abortions — including pregnancies that result from rape or incest — will permanently be imposed.
Meanwhile, state health officials are trying to sort out how to use emergency contraception to prevent pregnancies from rape. It’s a lifeline of sorts — and routinely described as such — for sexual assault victims in the new world of no abortions.
Emergency contraception is the proper term for what often is called Plan B or the morning-after pill. Depending on the medication, the pills can be taken three to five days after unprotected sex. The pills can prevent or delay the release of the woman’s egg from the ovary, called ovulation, which often prevents the egg from being fertilized and implanted, thereby preventing pregnancy.
But, the emergency contraception parts of the two laws, Act 513 and Act 545, passed in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, were written without regard to existing procedures, and they imposed duties some hospitals, particularly those in rural areas, never before fathomed.
“All licensed hospitals in this state” on Jan. 1 must provide information about and make available the pills that prevent pregnancies to all rape victims, says Act 513. Police don’t have to be told and national studies say about 85% of rape victims don’t report. But a pregnancy test must be performed, and if the results are negative, emergency contraception must made available. Many, if not most, hospitals don’t have those pills.
Nor did the new laws, which specifically address rape victims, consider that emergency contraception medication already is sold at pharmacies to everyone without the need for a doctor’s prescription.
“It’s important, particularly now, that women know about this option,” said Michelle Erenberg, of the New Orleans-based LIFT Louisiana, which advocates for greater access to abortions.
Though they rarely agree, on this point, Louisiana Right to Life’s Benjamin Clapper aligns with Erenberg.
“It’s important that the abortion bills exempted out emergency contraception,” said Clapper, whose New Orleans-based group is responsible for many anti-abortion laws.
Legislators felt strongly that emergency contraception be included to give the victim an avenue to prevent pregnancy by rape, he added.
Clapper, however, is clear that the rape victim needs to take a pregnancy test before being given emergency contraception.
“An abortion is defined as when pregnancy begins,” Clapper said. “Once a pregnancy can be verified, then implantation has occurred so abortion can’t take place.”
Many in the anti-abortion community define life as beginning when the sperm enters the egg, or fertilization, which can happen immediately or sometimes takes a couple of days. Others say it’s when the fertilized egg attaches to the uterine wall and begins to grow, or implantation, which takes a few days more.
Lawmakers and anti-abortion advocates struggled to thread the wording of the definitions in a way that would allow emergency contraception.
Tom Costanza, executive director of the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, said the wording of Act 513 was reviewed by the church and found to comply with paragraph 36 of the Catholic ethical and religious directives that require compassion for victims of sexual assault.
“A female who has been raped should be able to defend herself against a potential conception from the sexual assault,” Costanza said, “… and after appropriate testing, she can be treated with appropriate medication to prevent ovulation.”
When Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed one of those instruments into law, he noted the legislation wouldn’t create an exception to allow abortions in cases of rape and incest, “but it did clarify that pregnancy and the life of an unborn child begin at implantation, rather than fertilization.”
The distinction, Edwards wrote, “clearly allows for emergency contraception to be administered to victims of rape and incest prior to when a pregnancy can be clinically diagnosed.”
But that could create an issue for hospitals.
“The law requires that hospitals have that medication and offer it to victims. But many hospitals don’t have it on hand,” said Alix Tarnowsky, vice president of survivor services for Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response.
STAR provides personal advocates who help victims through the hospital visit, the procedures to collect evidence and treatment after a sexual assault.
Lee Chastant, administrator of West Feliciana Parish Hospital, knew the bills were being considered but hadn’t been told they had been signed into law.
“We have a little ways to go to ramp up,” Chastant said. He said he will convene the hospital’s committees to determine policies and ramifications.
“We’re not even close,” Chastant said. “The forensic component is so specific that we don’t want to do it because we don’t do it but maybe once every five years.”
Right now, if a rape victim comes to the community hospital in St. Francisville, physicians stabilize the medical problems, then ship the patient to a Baton Rouge hospital.
Coroners, organized in nine regions, oversee the collection of evidence. The specifics — even the hospital where victims are sent — vary depending on the procedures set forth by each region.
In the Baton Rouge area, said Coroner Dr. Beau Clark, sexual assault victims are sent to one of several city hospitals, where a team gathers.
A coroner’s examiner collects evidence, the so-called rape kit; a forensically trained nurse and physician treats the victim (that’s presumably when a pregnancy test will be administered and medication offered); and a patient advocate from STAR or an advocacy center counsels the victim throughout the process. If allowed by the victim, police and prosecutors are called.
Clark said his staff did 324 examinations during 2021.
In Jefferson Parish, adult patients are sent to Tulane Lakeside Hospital. Children and teens go to the Children’s Hospital emergency room. In St. Tammany Parish, the coroner’s staff goes to the hospital where the victim went.
The Rape Abuse Incest National Network reports that 82% of rape victims are younger than 18, and 8 of 10 of assaults were committed by someone the victim knows. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated that 3.1% to 5% of victims got pregnant from rape. A total of 2,404 people are incarcerated in state facilities on rape convictions.