Louisiana senators spent Memorial Day trying to find more money for early childhood education in the state budget proposal, delaying a committee vote on the spending plan Monday night.
Members of the Senate Finance Committee, which was set to advance the House-passed $30 billion state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, said they were trying to find $20 million more for early childhood, educational programs for children under the age of 4, which a host of lawmakers have said is a priority.
“Everybody wants to fund early childhood education,” said state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell. “We just have to find where to get the money from.”
The committee also appeared poised to pass out a public school funding and teacher pay plan that the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Senate Finance Committee have agreed on. That would call for raises of $1,000 for teachers and $500 for support staff, along with a $39 million block grant to school districts. The raises and block grant would add about $143 million to the $3.8 billion funding formula for public schools. The House didn’t want to include $39 million more for the school districts.
State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, said Monday evening ahead of the committee meeting nothing was finalized, calling it a “fluid” situation. But she said, “right now we’re all in agreement we’re trying to get to a certain amount” of funding for early childhood education, about $20 million.
State Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, added the process involves a “lot of moving parts,” but that he expected the budget bill to move out of committee Monday night.
At press time Monday, key lawmakers were on the fourth floor, where the Governor’s Office is located, negotiating over proposed changes to the budget bill. The Finance Committee convened earlier in the day but delayed voting on the budget, meeting behind closed doors for several hours after the Senate adjourned around 6 p.m.
Aside from early childhood education, senators were also negotiating over things like money for mandated costs higher education institutions have to pay. Hewitt said colleges and universities have asked for help with required cost increases like insurance or retirement, and members were trying to find another $10 million for that.
Still, Hewitt said the budget process this year is easier than in past sessions, when the state faced repeated budget shortfalls.
“It’s always easier to argue about how to divvy up revenues than how to divvy up cuts,” Hewitt said. “But it’s still a difficult process and it requires a lot of give and take.”
Hewitt said “everybody shares in a little bit of pain” in finding the additional money for things like early childhood education and noted the $20 million is not the amount everyone would like.
Lawmakers in the House repeatedly voiced their support for more money for early childhood education during the budget debate earlier this month but did not amend the proposal outlined by Republican leaders to add more.
The House-passed budget plan included a larger teacher pay raise than Edwards envisioned — $1,200 instead of $1,000 and $600 instead of $500 for support staff — but without the nearly $40 million additional to school districts. BESE, the governor and the Senate Education Committee have already signed onto the slightly smaller raises but with the block grant funding for schools.
Democrats in the House did not try to alter the spending plan when it came off the House floor on a 100-1 vote. Edwards later said he thinks the House would vote for his plan if given the opportunity and took a firm stance on his teacher pay and school funding proposal.
Edwards said recently “the votes are there” to pass his plan in both the House and Senate. He said he’s heard from “many House Republicans who support” the teacher pay and school funding proposal.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, has said "we're willing to compromise" with the Senate. The budget will likely be sent to a conference committee where representatives from the House and Senate will work out differences in the two chambers' proposals.
The budget process has been much smoother than in previous sessions. The state has faced recurring budget crises for several years, but lawmakers agreed to a deal last year that replaced an expiring penny of state sales tax with an extra 0.45%, making the state sales tax 4.45% on the dollar. Some lawmakers have taken aim at that additional sales tax after seeing the state's budget surplus, but Edwards said he would veto any bills that jeopardize the deal.
Once the Senate advances the state budget measure, House Bill 105, the full Senate must vote on it. The legislation returns to the House for its assent on the changes made to the budget. Usually, the House and Senate hammer out their differences in a conference committee. The final budget must be approved before the Legislature adjourns on June 6.
The Finance Committee also advanced roughly standstill judiciary and legislative budgets, though Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, indicated lawmakers could add more funding requested by legislative agencies to that spending plan on the Senate floor.