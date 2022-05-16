Louisiana would prohibit discrimination based on "natural, protective or cultural" hairstyles, under legislation that advanced Monday out of the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure.
House Bill 41, sponsored by New Orleans Democratic Rep. Candace Newell, would bar schools and businesses from treating students and employees differently for wearing afros, dreadlocks, twists, locs, braids and other hair styled to protect texture or for cultural significance.
“Hair discrimination is rooted in the belief that straight hair is ultimately cleaner, neater or more professional, while it's opposite for hair that is textured,” Newell said.
Nicknamed the CROWN Act — for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural" hair — the legislation advanced out of committee exactly a week after that same committee killed a similar measure from state Rep. Tammy Phelps, D-Shreveport.
That measure was nearly identical to one last year that passed the state Senate but floundered on the House floor as its chief sponsor, Troy Carter, transitioned from the state Senate to the U.S. Congress.
Newell described her proposal as a "compromise." Unlike previous versions, her bill doesn't explicitly link hairstyle discrimination with race.
"It's not just African Americans who are victims of hair discrimination," Newell said. "In the area I represent, I have several White gentlemen who have beautiful dreadlocks and I believe that they should be protected just as an African American man or woman who has dreadlocks."
Newell said protective hairstyles — which keep the ends of the hair tucked away — are particularly important in Louisiana given its climate of heat and humidity, which can cause hair to become damaged and brittle.
The proposal advanced out of committee on a 8-6 vote, with two Republicans, Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville and Rep. Nicholas Muscarello of Hammond, voting alongside Democrats. The bill next heads to the House floor for consideration.
State Rep. Sam Jenkins, a Shreveport Democrat, commended Newell on her approach to the legislation.
"There's no good or bad discrimination. All of it is bad," Jenkins said. "And we need to make sure that we are covering every base that we can."
Tatum Neill, a White hairdresser from Hammond, spoke in favor of the bill, and said that styling highly textured hair is time-intensive and often costly.
"We're talking at least an hour to two hours a day of fixing your hair before you can go in at work," Neill said, adding that almost every single woman he's encountered with curly hair has spoken of a type of hair discrimination.
Tyler Sanchez, with Citizen SHE United, a group which advocates for policies affecting Black women, said for people with textured hair, "the first thing on our mind when we wake up, is our hair presentable, how are we going to be perceived in our places of work and at our educational institutions."
Kaitlyn Joshua, a community organizer with the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, said with previous employers, "the reactions that I got or the daily assignments that I received for the day was based on how I looked that day."
Charles Barjon II, a legislative intern with the Sierra Club, said when Black men grow their hair out in an afro or dreadlocks, "we're seen as thugs or violent, but if we cut our hair and comb it straight, we're seen as professional, and that's an issue."
Voting for a ban on hairstyle discrimination (8): Reps Delisha Boyd, D-New Orleans; Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine; Robby Carter, D-Amite; Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles; Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer; Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport; Nicholas Muscarello, R-Hammond; and Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville.
Voting against HB41 (6): Reps Beryl Amedée, R-Houma; Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs; Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette; Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs; Mike Johnson, R-Pineville; and Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.