Louisiana’s Republican-led Legislature has become increasingly willing to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, but lawmakers don’t have enough votes to overturn his vetoes of their bills even if they call a special session on July 16, leaders said.
Legislators will know on Monday if a special session will be called. It requires a simple majority of either legislative body: 20 senators or 53 House members.
But even if that happens, both Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee said in interviews that those who want to reverse the vetoes lack the two-thirds support needed to override in both chambers, 26 in the Senate and 70 in the House.
“It’s clear that the votes are not there in either the House or the Senate to get an override,” said Cortez, R-Lafayette.
The bills Edwards vetoed “are not the kinds that would create a groundswell of support” for an override, said Magee, R-Houma. “You’re just not going to see it.”
Simple math helps explain why. Overriding Edwards would require the support of all 26 Republican senators as well as all 69 Republican House members and at least one Democrat or either of the two no-party members.
But in the state Senate alone, they can’t count on more than 24 votes. Surgery will sideline Sen. Bodi White, of Central, while Sen. Rogers Pope, of Denham Springs, said he won’t vote to override Edwards on any bill.
“To spend the money, to spend the time, I’m not willing to do that,” said Pope.
Each day the Legislature meets would cost taxpayers about $50,000, which covers extra staff plus travel and $168 per diem expenses for lawmakers.
“If we know the end result is to not be successful in overriding any bill, I question whether it’s in the taxpayers’ interest to go to Baton Rouge spending more time and money on a veto session,” said Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero.
Pope said few senators want to interrupt their summer work or vacation plans after already attending two special sessions this year plus the regular session. Serving in the Legislature is a part-time job, so special sessions can play havoc with family plans and work schedules.
“There’s an exhaustion of the members,” Magee said. “I know the public doesn’t want to hear it, but they do have real lives outside of Baton Rouge.”
The two Democratic legislative leaders – Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, of Lafayette, and Rep. Sam Jenkins, of Shreveport – said they don’t foresee any of their members, 12 in the Senate and 34 in the House – breaking ranks with Edwards. For Edwards, being overridden would be such a sign of political weakness that even Democrats who voted for bills he vetoed would not consider overturning him.
The state constitution calls for the Legislature to meet in a veto session 40 days after the regular session ends unless a majority in both chambers votes against it. Lawmakers have been loath for decades to meet in a veto session given the difficulty of overriding and the wish to return to their normal lives.
But the Republican majority broke tradition by calling a special session last year. But in a political showdown with Edwards over a bill that targeted transgender athletes, the Republican leadership fell short by two votes in the House.
This year, however, lawmakers overturned Edwards’ veto of a map setting the boundaries for the state’s congressional map with six White-majority districts. It was the first time a veto had been overridden in three decades.
Edwards minimized the chances of being overridden again this year by allowing the transgender bill to become law without his signature, and he killed only a handful of spending projects to build goodwill with legislators.
In all, Edwards vetoed 27 bills passed during the regular session that ended on June 6, as well as five line-item spending measures in the budget bill. Republicans sponsored all of those bills except one authored by a political independent who asked the governor to kill it.
Edwards’ veto of several measures that Republicans said would deter crime prompted one conservative group, the Bayou Mama Bears, to fire off a letter on June 28 calling for the veto session.
“You have been elected to protect these families,” wrote Laura Rodrigue, the group’s founder. “We rely on you to stand up, our lives literally depend on it.”
Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport and other conservatives turned to social media to cheer on the group.
Louis Gurvich, the Republican Party state chairperson, also called on legislators to override the governor, the only Democrat who holds statewide office.
“Many of the (vetoed) bills would fundamentally change the lives of our constituents every day,” said Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, who has been pushing for the veto session as chair of the House Conservative Caucus.
Told that the votes to override aren’t there, McFarland said of his constituents, “They expect me, whether I succeed or fail, to go in.”
One measure that many conservatives want to override is House Bill 194 by Rep. Rhonda Butler, R-Turkey Creek. It would allow special-needs children to enroll in private schools or be home-schooled and use public dollars to pay for the costs.
Edwards said the bill might divert money from public education without regard for income levels and said the definition of children with “exceptionalities” is so broad that it could be too costly to the state.
Butler, who has a 34-year-old special needs son, said she is surprised her bill has received so much attention in recent days, because she is not pushing for the override. She said she met with Edwards for 45 minutes last month, and he pledged to support similar legislation next year if they work together to make some changes.
“I know the bill will come back bigger and stronger next year,” Butler said.