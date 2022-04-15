State Rep. Stuart Bishop is tired of the pollution that befouls Capitol Lake and the trash that lines its banks.
So Bishop, R-Lafayette, came up with a novel approach to highlighting the long-standing problems.
Bishop filed a bill, House Concurrent Resolution 24, that calls for the state Department of Environmental Quality to report on its efforts to clean up Capitol Lake, which sits between the Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion.
That wasn’t the novel approach. Here’s what was: the resolution authorized the speaker of the House and another House member “to take their legal limit of such ducks from Capitol Lake during the course of one calendar day per year, during the legal hunting season, provided that such ducks are not prepared for human consumption.”
In other words, the two lawmakers could set up a duck blind and fire away until they had shot down as many ducks as allowed by law.
There was more: The resolution also noted how the appearance of such non-native species as the “Vitruvian duck” and the “Mexican whistler” may lead “to further degradation of the already fragile habitat of Capitol Lake.”
The Vitruvian duck is an artwork that’s a play on a 15th century drawing by Leonardo da Vinci.
Bishop removed the language about duck hunting and the non-native species ducks when the House approved HCR24 on a 97-0 vote Wednesday.
“Obviously, the hunting language got everybody’s attention,” Bishop said in an interview.
Among those now aware of the bill is Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales, who chairs the Senate Environmental Quality Committee. Bishop’s bill heads now to his panel.
“People don’t always pay attention to resolutions,” Lambert said, adding that Bishop’s language “drew a lot of attention to it.”
Like Bishop, Lambert noted that a smaller body of water just south of Capitol Access Road appears to be even dirtier than Capitol Lake.
Signs discourage people from fishing and swimming in Capitol Lake because of PCBs that poisoned the water decades ago.
It turns out that the federal Environmental Protection Agency has been conducting samples of fish and the soil to determine whether to put the lake on its Superfund priority list. That would make the clean-up eligible for federal funding.
Bishop said he would like to begin securing state dollars next year to help pay for the work. He estimated the cost at $40 million over a 10-year period.
Greg Langley, a DEQ spokesman, said the actual cost would not be known until the EPA conducts more research.
One solution could be dredging the contaminated lake bottom and carefully disposing of the material, Langley said. Another option could be sealing it with cement.