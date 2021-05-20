The chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party said state Rep. Ray Garofalo should be restored as chairman of the House Education Committee and criticized fellow Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who names committee leaders.

Garofalo said earlier this week he lost his chairmanship after he refused Schexnayder's directive that he be suspended from his post for the rest of the session amid controversy over Garofalo's bill on how colleges teach racism and sexism.

"Republican activists throughout the state have become enraged," Gurvich said in a statement.

He said Garofalo is under fire from the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and others because he "dared to bring" a proposal aimed at curbing the teaching of "hate-filled claptrap," including the outsized role racism has played in American history.

Critics said the bill, which was heard on April 26, was poorly-timed and that Garofalo's comments that students should hear "the good, the bad, the ugly" surrounding slavery was especially offensive.

Garofalo said his slavery comment was inadvertent, quickly retracted and that he has been unfairly smeared.

"No one on either side ever believed for a single moment that Ray Garofalo was attempting to defend slavery in any way whatsover," Gurvich said.

He said House leadership -- Schexnayder -- "appears to be hesitant and disorganized" on how to handle the uproar and noted the speaker was elected House leader in 2020 with an unusual coalition of House Democrats and some Republicans.

Schexnayder has repeatedly declined comment on Garofalo's status or issues surrounding the controversy.