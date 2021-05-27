The sponsor of a bill to split BREC into three parks and recreation districts dropped his proposal Thursday and said he wants BREC leaders to address his complaints in the next twelve months.

Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, made the announcement during a meeting of the House Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs Committee, which was set to hear the Senate-passed measure.

He said his decision followed a series of meetings with BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson and others, including Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

"I have agreed to give them one more year to address these concerns," White told the committee in a crowded hearing room, mostly opponents of the legislation.

Wilson, who appeared at the witness table with White, praised the senator's "passion" for the issue and said he is confident all the parties can work out any differences.

"I think we can improve the lines of communication," he said.

The bill would create new parks and recreation districts for Central and Zachary, in addition to the current one.

Each of the new districts would have their own boards and superintendents.

Critics said the legislation would needlessly duplicate existing services and damage an award-winning parks and recreation system.

White's announcement was not a surprise.

He is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and on Thursday morning was handling Louisiana's proposed $37 billion operating budget, meaning the BREC bill was sure to be a major distraction in the final two weeks of the session.

White was discussing his BREC bill 15 minutes before the Senate convened for a lengthy debate on the budget.

The bill passed the Senate 28-6.

However, there was speculation for weeks that the proposal was aimed at getting the attention of BREC leaders rather than actually splitting the parks system.

BREC oversees 182 parks and other attractions and is supported primarily by property tax revenue.

It is overseen by a nine-member commission.

White repeatedly said Central and Zachary are not getting a fair shake and that both would benefit from smaller systems.

Wlson welcomed White's request for a citizens advisory panel to help hammer out any concerns.

He said some of the same citizens who had complaints about BREC in 2018 were in the committee room to oppose the push to divide the system.

"I believe I can have the same relationship with the senator," Wilson said.

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, a member of the committee and an opponent of the bill, praised White's decision to drop the measure.

Marcelle said talking through any challenges is better than "tearing things apart."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who opposed the bill and was on hand for the gathering, said afterwards she was pleased with the outcome.

"I am extremely glad to see this compromise and I think it certainly demonstrates what can happen when people sit down at a table, have open lines of communication and work through our issues," Broome said.

"I think it is an excellent compromise and I believe that BREC is going to continue to do great things and be an even new and improved BREC."

Check back with The Advocate for more details.