Louisiana rejected Thursday extending the end of the Hollywood tax credit after nearly two hours of spirited debate.
The House voted 45-37 to defeat Senate Bill 173, which would have kept around two years longer the costly tax benefit many say is the reason why so many filmmakers come to Louisiana to produce their movies and television productions.
Pitched as way to ensure that movie producers would consider other parts of the state and not just New Orleans, the measure also included postponing the end of the tax credit from July 2025 to July 2028.
That was the bit that caught the attention of legislators in the House and ended what had been fairly smooth ride through the legislative process.
“There is no impetus to pass this bill today because the bill doesn’t sunset tomorrow,” said Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, who added the real issue with the tax break is that 60% of the benefits go to out of state businesses.
Opponents attempted to tack on eight amendments that would have stripped the benefits from the Motion Picture Investor and Infrastructure Tax Credit, which keeps the state from collecting about $180 million per year in taxes.
A series of conservative Republicans lined up to make that point in several ways.
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, pointed out that giving teachers a $1,000 annual raise costs about a third of the $180 million credited to movie producers. “How is that possible,” Nelson said.
Rep. Neil Riser, the Columbia Republican handling the Senate-passed measure, pointed out that it is credit, meaning the business seeking the break had to spend considerably more money.
