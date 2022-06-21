As expected, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he had signed into law legislation that would close all the abortion clinics in Louisiana as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade.
Senate Bill 342, which took effect upon his signature, would ban most terminations of pregnancies – including ones that result from rape or incest – upon the decision expected to be rendered later this month by the high court. A leak of a draft high court decision indicates a majority support for overruling Roe v Wade, which have allowed abortions for the past 49 years. The reversal, if it comes to pass, would return the authority to manage abortions back to the states. A dozen states – including Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas – join Louisiana in having trigger laws that automatically stops abortions once a Roe decision allows.
The legislation cleared up some of the inconsistencies in anti-abortion laws passed during the past decades and reinforced the “trigger” law from 2006 that automatically bans abortions once Roe is reversed. Women seeking to surgically end their pregnancies will now have to travel to Illinois, North Carolina or Mexico to find the closest open clinic.
Edwards, whose first televised commercial in his 2015 run for governor underscored his anti-abortion stance, wanted exceptions for rape or incest. He wrote in a letter to Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, that vetoing the legislation would not have included the exceptions he sought.
“My position on abortion has been unwavering. I am pro-life and have never hidden from that fact. This does not belie my belief that there should be an exception to the prohibition on abortion for victims of rape and incest,” Edwards wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “Further, this bill will confirm what is unclear in the 2006 legislation, which is that emergency contraception is available under SB342 for victims of rape and incest prior to when a pregnancy can be clinically diagnosed.”
He pointed out that the measure expands the exceptions to the ban that would allow for abortions under certain circumstances. SB342 would allow abortions to remove a fetus that has died in the womb; remove an ectopic pregnancy, in which the egg implants in one of the mother's fallopian tubes; save the life of the mother; or removal of a fetus that isn’t viable outside the womb or is diagnosed with a chromosomal abnormality.
Louisiana law is now that conception begins at implantation, when the fertilized egg nests in the mother's uterine lining. Some advocates wanted conception to begin at fertilization.
SB342 also clarified parts of the anti-abortion law in the criminal code and levied penalties. But the woman who terminates her pregnancy would not face criminal charges.
A doctor, or anyone else, found guilty of performing an abortion would face prison for not less than one year nor more than 10 years and be fined not less than $10,000 nor more than $100,000. If the abortion come after about the 21st week of the pregnancy, the sentences increase to a hard labor prison term of one to 15 years and a $20,000 to $200,000 fine.
The legislation defined surgical and medical procedures associated with abortions that also are standardized treatments for miscarriages and other medical emergencies. The law requires two physicians to diagnose that such procedures are necessary. Many physicians fear that their actions could be misconstrued and set them up for prosecution. Other opponents pointed out that finding another specialist, particularly in rural areas, may prove difficult.
