A House-passed bill that would require aspiring teachers to take a three-hour course in dyslexia breezed through the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday without objection.

The measure, House Bill 136, next faces action in the full Senate.

Push to aid students with dyslexia gaining ground; future teachers would undergo new training Advocates hope that a bill winding through the Legislature will improve the skills of teachers for students with dyslexia amid questions on ju…

The bill would require teachers, before they are certified for the classroom, to earn three credit hours in college on teaching students with dyslexia, how to spot the condition, early indicators and remediation.

"It is basically what I call an introduction to dyslexia," said state Rep. Joe Marino IiI, no party-Gretna and sponsor of the legislation.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Experts say up to 20% of students have dyslexia, which means they have trouble reading and recognizing words.

"We are not catching them in the schools, we are not catching them in the screening we are doing," Marino said, a reference to students with dyslexia.

The required class would be part of the course hours already required of aspiring teachers.

Teachers in training today are required to take nine hours in reading.

The new rules would take effect in 2024.