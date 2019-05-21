A year ago, a state Senate committee approved a bill to extend Harrah’s state monopoly license but only after requiring the casino company to pay so much extra money that Harrah’s balked, and the measure ultimately died.

It was a completely different scene on Tuesday as the Senate Judiciary B Committee passed House Bill 544 with no changes or dissenting votes.

The only hiccup came when state Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, warned Harrah’s officials that they had better resolve a dispute with the New Orleans Fair Grounds or the bill will encounter rough waters on the Senate floor, its next step.

With HB544, the state would extend Harrah’s license to operate the only land casino in New Orleans for 30 years, five years before the license expires. In return, Harrah’s is pledging to invest $325 million, principally by building a new hotel, and has agreed to pay tens of millions of additional dollars to the state, which awards the license, and to the city, which owns the casino site.

HB544 sailed through the committee because of the two men who presented the bill: House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, and Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego.

“It was a lot different than last time,” said state Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, the committee chairman, just before Judiciary B approved HB544.

Because the full House has already approved HB544, the full Senate is its last stop before final passage. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he would sign the bill into law.