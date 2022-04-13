A Louisiana House committee Wednesday shot down legislation that would require employers to do additional background checks on employees wearing costumes, like Mike the Tiger, and interacting with children.
Though heavily amended, House Bill 471 aimed at fining employers who knowingly put sex offenders in costumes to market their businesses. Rep. Buddy Mincey, R-Denham Springs, argued that additional protections are needed to keep sex offenders away from children.
Republican Rep. Nick Muscarello, a Hammond lawyer, pointed out that an employer could put, say, a cook in a chicken costume along the side of the road to sell the day’s chicken special. But if a child high-fives the costumed chicken, the employer could be fined up to $5,000 under the original measure’s original wording.
In addition, if the legislation became law, the employers would have to conduct a costly and largely duplicative background investigation on new hires, said Sarah Whittington, of the Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana. For one thing, state law already prohibits convicted sex offenders from working with children. Their photo, address, charges, and other information also are required to be posted on a publicly available State Police website.
The Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice voted 4-7 not to advance the amended HB471 to the full House.
Voting for HB471 (4): Interim Chair Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville; Reps Joseph Marino III, No Party-Gretna; Nicholas Muscarello, R-Hammond; and Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.
Voting against HB471 (7): Reps Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia; Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodaux; Jonathan Goudeau, R-Lafayette; C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge; Danny McCormick, R-Oil City; Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge; and Debbie Villio, R-Kenner.