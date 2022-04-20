The Louisiana Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would pave the way for the Mississippi River bridge project and three others to get at least $25 million per year in motor vehicle sales tax revenue that the Legislature authorized last year.

The measure, Senate Bill 277, cleared the Senate 36-0 and next faces action in the House.

It is sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen.

The legislation is part of a multi-prong effort to make the bridge reality, including Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to spend $500 million on the structure expected to cost at least $2.5 billion, including connector roads.

Lawmakers last year voted to gradually move up to $300 million per year in motor vehicle sales tax revenue from Louisiana's general revenue fund to one for transportation only, with the bridge and other work getting the lion's share of the new revenue.

The bill would set up separate funds in the state treasury for work on the bridge as well as Interstate 49 South between Lafayette and New Orleans, a new bridge in Lake Charles and I-49 in north Louisiana.

Ward said the money could be used for borrowing and other costs to advance the projects.

The Senate also voted to remove a provision in current law that would chop the yearly transfer of motor vehicle sales tax for roads and bridges if the state's revenue forecast dips by $100 million or more.

That safeguard was added last year to make the measure more palatable to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who eventually signed the measure.

Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, offered the amendment to repeal the trigger and said doing so would allow the state to stay on track for finishing key projects promised to voters.

"There would be nothing worse than trying to do these mega projects and all of a sudden you are out of money," Abraham told the Senate.

The Senate also voted 37-0 for another Ward bill that would ensure new vehicle sales tax dollars going to transportation qualify for federal matching funds.

It is Senate Bill 266 and now moves to the House.

