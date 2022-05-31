The legislation started out creating the crime of asking if a person had been vaccinated.

But after a good bit of blow back, Rep. Larry Bagley, the sponsor, removed that part where police could arrest and cuff offenders at a family gathering. He agreed to turn jail time into a fine. On Tuesday, Bagley agreed with a Senate Judiciary C committee to strip the whole crime part from his House Bill 54 and create grounds for civil lawsuit against a public institution or entity.

“I’ve had to change this bill several times and been a lot of places with it,” said Bagley, the Stonewall Republican who chairs the House Health & Welfare Committee. “The whole issue of requiring you tell what vaccines you’ve taken, and in some places present a card, falls from our constitutional rights.”

Still, of the 28 bills attempting change how COVID vaccines are used and by whom and under what circumstances, Bagley’s legislation is only one of two that are nearing a final vote in the Legislature. The other is the equally heavily amended House Bill 57 that sets protocols and exemptions for vaccinating school children. Both bills must clear a vote by the state Senate, which has more than 100 House bills on the agenda. Both then would have to return to the House for agreement to the Senate amendments or launch further negotiations on the bills’ wording.

Nineteen of the vaccination bills are in committee and could be put in the posture of getting a vote this week. The 2022 legislative session must adjourn by 6 p.m. Monday.

The amendments to Bagley’s legislation removed the pertinent points from the criminal code and allowed civil actions, including court costs, attorney’s fees and damages against the public entity or institution that required employees to ask about COVID vaccination status. Individuals wouldn’t be liable, but their employers would be.

New Orleans Democratic Sen. Gary Carter, a lawyer, pointed out that the newly written bill, if it became law, doesn’t spell out what kind of damages a successful litigant would receive. In civil litigation, attorney’s fees and court costs are based on the amount of money a court or jury give the plaintiff in their judgment. “And I don’t see a list of factors that we’re going to consider” to determine how the defendant public institutions, like LSU or City of New Orleans, when determining civil liability. “There are a lot Swiss holes, so to speak, in this,” Carter said.

“I don’t ask you if you have genital herpes why should you ask if I’ve been vaccinated,” said Christy Haik, adding that, perhaps, wasn’t the best comparison. “But, no public entity should be asking me about my personal health history.”

“We know that the government is not a respecter of rights,” said Jill Hines, of Health Freedom Louisiana.

Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Regina Barrow, whose husband died of COVID, she understood their position. “At the same time, our responsibility in terms of government to ensure that everybody who come to the game or wherever they go feels safe,” Barrow said.

The committee voted along party lines to advance the newly amended legislation to the full Senate for a vote.

Voting to create a civil action of asking about vaccination status (4): Sens. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles; Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton; Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen; and Bodi White, R-Central.

Voting against HB54 (2): Sens Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge; and Gary Carter Jr., D-New Orleans.