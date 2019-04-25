The Louisiana House rejected legislation calling for “expedited jury trials,” a procedure on the bucket list of those seeking “tort reform” but one that lawyers who represent injured parties say would unnecessarily slow down resolution of civil legal matters.
Lawyers on both left and right raised questions about Rep. Mike Huval’s House Bill 213, which would have allowed, if everyone agreed, for a case to be tried by a jury during a single day.
“I do not think this is a practical action,” said Rep. Patrick Connick, a Marrero Republican who also asked Huval if he knew how long it took to pick a jury.
Huval, a Breaux Bridge Republican, said he did not bring the legislation on behalf of any group seeking tort reform, but did so as a way to give litigants an additional tool to resolve their differences and to allow juries to consider claims that otherwise wouldn’t be large enough to warrant a jury trial.
“This is totally voluntary,” said Rep. Raymond E. Garofalo, R-Chalmette. “Are we fixing anything? Or are we just adding another tool?”
Expeditated trials have been pressed by tort reform movements around the nation. Plaintiffs attorneys have argued that the proposed to courtroom procedures make suing businesses and insurance companies much harder. In California and Texas, where some form of expedited juries has been approved, the number of civil trials dropped dramatically.
In Louisiana, opponents say “expedited jury trials” would press courts to fill up trial days with small one-day affairs thereby slow down resolution of the more complex, higher-valued cases.
That’s a point brought out by Republican Rep. Jay Morris, no friend to trial lawyers, “It’s going to be unclear to people who have claims and are put to the back of the line,” said Republican Rep. Jay Morris, D-Monroe.
The House voted 40-45 to reject the legislation.