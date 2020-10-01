Differing approaches from Republican leaders in the Louisiana House and Senate on how to best target Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions will receive a hearing Thursday morning, as GOP lawmakers debate the best way to influence the Democrat’s rules.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, days after indicating he would file legislation mirroring that of Senate President Page Cortez to give lawmakers oversight over Edwards’ rules, has altered his strategy after House Republicans have come out in favor of a stronger approach.
Schexnayder’s would create a committee of legislative leaders that would have to sign off on renewing an emergency declaration for longer than 30 days. That would effectively take away power from Gov. Edwards and require him to negotiate with Republicans before issuing or extending coronavirus restrictions.
Cortez, backed by a 36-0 vote for his legislation in the state Senate Wednesday, is pushing to create a committee that would act as an oversight board, but wouldn’t have voting power. It would also make it more difficult to cancel an emergency declaration through a petition--a priority of some conservative House members--by requiring both the House and Senate to sign off.
Both ideas--and several others brought by rank-and-file members aimed at the same thing--will get a hearing Thursday morning in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. Lawmakers are in a special session aimed at Hurricane Laura relief and shoring up the state’s nearly-bankrupt unemployment system, among other things.
But the emergency powers of Edwards have taken center stage in the opening days of session. If lawmakers pass a bill quickly, they can force the Democrat to sign or veto a bill while they are still in session. House Republicans, including Schexnayder, have set in motion efforts to cancel his emergency order entirely as a negotiating tool with Edwards. The House GOP doesn’t have enough votes alone to override a veto by the governor.
Republicans are widely upset with Edwards for his restrictions. Some want to lift restrictions entirely, and dismiss the need for social distancing and mask requirements. Others are annoyed with what they say is a lack of communication by Edwards, months after the public health emergency began. Cortez’s bill would require the governor to submit information to the Legislature before issuing a new emergency declaration.
Edwards has said he opposes efforts to take away his power over the public health emergency and give the Legislature authority over his decisions. However, all Senate Democrats present Wednesday voted in favor of Cortez’s bill.
The House and Governmental Affairs Committee meets at 9:30 to vote on the various pieces of legislation. Check back for more.