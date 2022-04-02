Republican legislators first thumbed their nose at Gov. John Bel Edwards six years ago when they broke with tradition and chose their own speaker, rather than letting the governor determine who will be the most powerful House member.
Since then, Republican lawmakers have been increasingly willing to challenge Edwards, a Democrat. But he has usually triumphed.
On Wednesday, though, Edwards suffered a major defeat when he failed to stop Republicans from overturning his veto of the new GOP-friendly maps for the congressional delegation that the Legislature approved in February.
The defeat, and what it heralds, appears to have weakened the governor’s ability to steer his agenda during the rest of this year’s legislative agenda and during 2023, his final year in office.
If so, Edwards has fully entered lame-duck status, an inevitable but undesired place for him to be.
“It signals a power shift, that the governor isn’t as strong as he once was,” said Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, the second-ranking House member as speaker pro tem. “The previous override attempts failed for one reason or another. This shows the governor is vulnerable.”
Still, Edwards retains immense power, especially through his ability to use the line-item veto to kill money for parks, bridges, drainage systems and the like that legislators slip into the budget to help ensure they win favor back home.
Louisiana’s political history is replete with examples of lawmakers buckling under a governor’s demands in order to save their hometown projects, although Edwards failed to sway enough lawmakers before the congressional override vote.
“John Bel Edwards is very intelligent,” said Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, who chairs the House Conservative Caucus. “He will learn from (the override) to make sure this doesn’t happen again. It still takes a collective effort to override a governor’s veto. I don’t see everyone rallying together to override a veto just for the fun of it.”
Edwards and the Legislature are likely to clash on several issues over the next two months of the regular session. One is a reprise of a bill banning transgender athletes from sports. Edwards vetoed that measure last year. The House fell only two votes short of overriding him, a result that may have set up this year’s outcome.
Another potential area of conflict involves the hometown projects the governor would typically eliminate through the line-item veto. The Republican leadership is working to pass the budget bills by May 20 to give lawmakers the option to try and override him on the budget, or any of the line-item vetoes, before the Legislature adjourns on June 6, said Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, who chairs the Appropriations Committee.
One of the biggest questions moving forward is to what extent the governor will punish those who voted to override him.
Edwards declined to be interviewed for this article.
Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, of Lafayette, who heads the Democratic caucus in the Senate, said he doesn’t believe the veto override changes the dynamics between Edwards and the Legislature.
“He has demonstrated on numerous occasions his willingness to work across all racial and party lines,” Boudreaux said. “I don’t see how he is going to allow one vote to change who he is.”
Without a doubt, Wednesday’s vote shows that the era where the governor reigned supreme over a subservient Legislature has ended, at least for Edwards.
Before Wednesday, the Legislature had overridden a governor only once since the current state constitution took effect in 1974. That occurred in 1991 after then-Gov. Buddy Roemer vetoed a strict anti-abortion bill. That vote marked a low point for Roemer, who had the most fractious relationship with the Legislature of any governor in the past 40 years.
The next two governors, Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster, mostly got their way with the Legislature over the next 12 years. (Gov. Edwin Edwards didn't challenge a 1993 veto override.)
Kathleen Blanco succeeded Foster and also exercised firm control over the Legislature during her first three years. In early 2007, she announced she would not seek reelection, with her popularity shattered by the widespread belief that her response to Hurricane Katrina was inept. That made her the ultimate lame duck.
Political insiders expected her to have little sway over lawmakers during the legislative session that year.
Instead, Blanco continued to apply the governor’s immense powers. Among her achievements: winning legislative approval to raise teacher pay to the Southern average, which fulfilled a campaign promise.
“She defied expectations,” said Jimmy Clarke, then her chief of staff.
Legislators and governors scrapped at times during the 12 years that Randy Ewing served as a Democratic state senator from north Louisiana, he recalled in an interview.
“But the governor never went after the Legislature, and the Legislature never wanted the governor to fail,” said Ewing, who didn’t run for reelection in 1999 after serving a term as Senate president. “It seems as if now there’s not a spirit of cooperation on some of the issues that need to be addressed.”
If so, Republican legislators pin the blame on Edwards. Having an independent Legislature is a good thing, they add.
The Republicans showed their independence on the first day of the new legislative session in 2016 when lawmakers met to select their new speaker.
It was the first time Louisiana had had a Democratic governor and a Republican Legislature, at a time when state politics were mimicking the rest of the country by becoming increasingly partisan.
Edwards, who had just spent two terms in the House, thought he could continue the gubernatorial tradition of supporting a Democrat as speaker. But Republicans instead elected Taylor Barras, a little-known party member from New Iberia.
Still, Edwards passed much of his agenda. In 2016 and again in 2018, he won a legislative supermajority to pass tax measures that eliminated the budget deficit he inherited from his predecessor, Bobby Jindal, a Republican.
Just before this year’s session began, Edwards identified two legislative priorities that Republicans have indicated they might not fully support: increasing teacher pay by at least $1,500 per year and setting aside $500 million to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.
“Obviously, there will be some differences,” Edwards said in an interview at the time. “I was a legislator, too. But at the end of the day, I expect we’ll all work together, and we’re going to have an outcome that generally looks like what we’ve asked them to do.”
But before either of those measures could advance, Republicans called themselves into a special session on Wednesday. They wanted to prevent Edwards from rejecting maps that would maintain the status quo of five Republican seats and one Democratic seat. Edwards and Democrats wanted a four-to-two split, noting that Black residents comprise one-third of the state’s population.
Everyone in the State Capitol expected the vote would be close, and it was. Republicans overcame their internal differences to vote as a bloc to override Edwards, and they picked up the support of one House Democrat, Rep. Francis Thompson, of Delhi, and the three political independents: Reps. Roy Daryl Adams, of Jackson; Joe Marino, of Gretna; and Malinda White, of Bogalusa.
The House vote was 72-31, two more than the two-thirds needed. It was a personal victory for Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, who has had strained relations with Edwards since pushing last year’s failed override. Schexnayder didn't respond to an interview request.
Republicans in the House were so jubilant on Wednesday that applause erupted in the chamber after the vote.
That in turn angered Black lawmakers. Several Black senators decried the override effort in personal terms — noting during the Senate debate that followed that the cheering came in response to a vote that would limit Black political representation.
The Senate vote was 27-11, one more than the minimum needed.
Now, several days later, one thing seems certain: the Legislature has entered a new chapter in its relationship with the governor.
“It is a power shift,” said Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge. “I think he’ll pick and choose his battles more carefully after this veto override. The more the Legislature succeeds in overriding the governor, the more his influence erodes between the rails.”
One flashpoint is about to emerge: On Thursday, the Senate Education Committee is scheduled to take up the same bill targeting transgender athletes that Edwards vetoed last year.
“I don’t think anybody realized the intensity of feeling from people all across the state,” said Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, the sponsor of the measure, Senate Bill 44. “I thought it was the right thing: protect the integrity of women’s sports.”
In his veto message last year, Edwards called the bill discriminatory and wrote “it would make life more difficult for transgender children, some of the most vulnerable Louisianans when it comes to issues of mental health.”
He has said he continues to think the bill is unnecessary.
Other potential areas of conflict could develop: Republican lawmakers are pushing measures that would roll back the governor’s authority to establish mandates during public health emergencies and that would limit his ability to determine which infrastructure projects are budgeted.
So far, no bill has emerged to ban the teaching of critical race theory, as Republican lawmakers have done in other states over the sharp objection of Democrats.
Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, who chairs the Education Committee, said he believes that changes in the social studies curriculum by state Superintendent Cade Brumley and the state’s top school board may have negated legislative concerns about it.
Meanwhile, some House members appear bent on trying to impeach Edwards if evidence emerges that he lied or participated in the State Police cover-up of how motorist Ronald Greene died near Monroe in 2019 while in the custody of troopers.
Any impeachment effort would undoubtedly inflame Edwards.
In looking at what may lie ahead, it’s worth remembering that the Senate has traditionally served as a governor’s backstop when the more rambunctious House has passed bills opposed by the state’s chief executive.
Republican senators did not applaud Wednesday’s override vote.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, served a term in the House and is midway through his third and final term in the Senate.
He noted that the vote on the congressional maps was particularly partisan in nature because Republican seats were at stake.
“We still understand you have to work with the executive branch to carry out policies,” Cortez said.
Does Wednesday’s vote mean that legislators will try to override every Edwards veto?
“Every issue and every policy is different,” Cortez said. “You have to take it one by one. More people would be willing to override on the House side than they may have been a year ago. But the Senate is a pretty pragmatic group. They vote on the merits of each policy.”