A divided Louisiana House on Monday installed Gonzales Republican Clay Schexnayder as speaker, capping a months-long, contentious battle for the post and delivering a blow to conservative leaders who sought to put state Rep. Sherman Mack in the position.
Schexnayder was propelled to office by the Democratic caucus, along with a contingent of Republicans who stuck with him despite attacks lobbed by Attorney General Jeff Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, two influential Republicans who had pushed the GOP to line up behind Mack.
In his speech upon winning the election, Schexnayder railed against "outside influences" and praised the House as an independent body. He slammed "special interests" who he said tried to divide the body with "Washington-style" politics.
"As we begin a decade today we send out a strong message to the people of Louisiana," Schexnayder said. "The House is a fiercely independent body that is committed to doing one thing and one thing only: Creating a better life for every Louisiana citizen."
The House voted 60 to 45 for Schexnayder after closed-door negotiations that stretched through Monday morning. Democrats were expected to win an increased number of chairmanships in the House in exchange for their support. Two Democrats, Reps. Patrick Jefferson and Cedric Glover, said Sunday they would break with the party and side with Mack in a deal that would have given Jefferson the No. 2 spot, but both voted with their party on Monday to give Schexnayder the win.
Republican Rep. Tanner Magee, of Houma, won election as speaker pro tem after no challenger emerged. During the past term, the pro tem, the No. 2 position in the House, was held by Democratic Rep. Walt Leger, Gov. John Bel Edwards' pick for speaker who was rejected by the Republican House.
In December, Mack won the endorsement of the House GOP caucus, but enough Republicans stayed with Schexnayder that neither candidate had enough support from their own party to win outright. That meant both had to reach out to Democrats to secure the 53 votes needed.
Republicans assumed an historic number of seats when members were sworn in Monday, taking control of 68 seats, near a 70-vote supermajority.
The speaker’s race pitted Republicans against one another, as Kennedy and Landry ran negative ads against lawmakers allied with Schexnayder and Baton Rouge businessman Richard Lipsey funded digital ads against Mack. Republican donor Lane Grigsby also pushed for Mack.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat set to take office for his second term Monday, was largely sidelined during the negotiations. While governors for decades hand-picked legislative leaders, Republicans four years ago rejected Edwards’ Democratic pick and installed one of their own, Taylor Barras, into the position. This time, no Democrat ran for the position.
Both Mack and Schexnayder said if they won their top priority would be tort reform, long a priority of the business community to make it more difficult for people to sue insurance companies.
