Legislation to create an official state butterfly took its first flap Thursday when a Louisiana House committee advanced the bill to the full chamber for a vote.
House Bill 229 would make the Gulf Fritillary, scientifically known as the agraulis vanillae, Louisiana’s official state butterfly.
Also called the passion butterfly, the Gulf Fritillary migrates along the Gulf Coast. In Louisiana, the orange butterfly with golden hues feeds on the purple passionflower prompting chief sponsor, Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe, to wax about how close the pairing of the butterfly and the flower match LSU’s colors.
The butterfly is found in both northern and southern parts of the state, as well as in other states along the Gulf of Mexico. But, only in Louisiana does the butterfly feed on the ubiquitous passionflower. In other locations, the butterfly feeds on other plant life.
Newly elected and presenting his first bill to the Legislature, Echols said he was asked by a group of north Louisiana gardening associations to lead the effort to add the Gulf Fritillary to the pantheon of state symbols. The official state drink in Louisiana is milk and the official state fish is the white perch, for instance.
Echols batted away questions from lawmakers about instead making the much more populous orange and black Monarch the official state butterfly, as it is in Texas. The passion butterfly is unique to Louisiana, he said.
Poet Camille Martin mused about the combination of butterfly and flower in a July 2010 blog post entitled “Passion Flowers, Gulf Fritillary and Cultural Exoticism”: “As I pondered the idea of cultural uniqueness, an image of passion flowers crowded with Gulf Fritillary butterflies surfaced in my mind — the most exotic image that I could think of from my childhood in Lafayette, Louisiana, the hub of Cajun culture.”
Similar legislation was forwarded in 2016 and passed the House on a vote of 94-5. The measure never received a hearing in the Senate. But that was during a year with three fractious sessions to raise sales taxes enough to cover a deficit of more than $1 billion.
For the 2016 bill, the Legislative Fiscal Office estimated naming an official butterfly wouldn’t cost state government. Essentially, the proposed law authorizes the use of the Gulf Fritillary on official documents and there likely will be a nominal cost for agencies that choose to add the butterfly.
The House Judiciary Committee approved the legislation without dissent. House Bill 229 has flown through the committee without any objection,” said Judiciary Chairman Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace.
Echols is hoping to get a vote for HB229 in the full House next week.
State Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Shreveport, has filed nearly identical legislation, Senate Bill 105, which is scheduled for a vote on Monday.