With the votes counted, the state Legislature Monday decided to hold a special session to attempt overriding the vetoes of Gov. John Bel Edwards concerning the bills that would determine the districts from which Louisiana elects its six congressional members.

In a letter signed by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, announced that the veto override session will convene Wednesday at noon.

Thirty-two representatives and 12 senators, all Democrats, sent ballots saying a veto session was unnecessary. That means majorities in both chambers want a chance to negate Edwards’ decisions.

Never before has the day of the veto session, which is dictated by the state Constitution and state law, fallen during another gathering of the Legislature. There is no legal framework to guide lawmakers. So, leadership would adjourn the current session, convene a short veto override session, which after the vote would adjourn and the current regular session would reconvene.

Schexnayder appeared on Brian Haldane’s Talk 107.3 FM radio show Monday morning and said that while specifics still need to be worked out, he suspected that the five-day special session would convene Wednesday and go back to the regular session on Friday.

“We won’t necessarily take two votes unless we have to,” Schexnayder said. “We should be able wrap it up in one or two days.”

Edwards signed the bills that redrew maps from which the five members of the Public Service Commission and seven members of the Board of Elementary & Secondary Education will be elected for the next 10 years. He allowed the new maps for Louisiana House and state Senate members to become law without his signature. Edwards vetoed Senate Bill 5 and House Bill 1, which were identical and with some tweaks to match the latest U.S. Census Bureau findings. The legislation pretty much recreates similar constituencies that elected five White Republicans to Congress and one Black Democrat for the past 10 years.

Edwards argued that the latest Census showed the number of White people in Louisiana declined during the past decade, while the number of minority people increased. African Americans, as the largest minority, make up a third of the state’s population – meaning Louisiana should have two districts in which Black candidates have a reasonable chance of winning the election.

Democrats proposed about a dozen maps that showed enough Black voters live close enough together to allow for a second minority-majority district as required in the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965. Republicans counter that the Democratic proposals created districts that splintered other populations with shared interests and created districts with too few Black voters to guarantee a minority candidate would win.

This will be the second time in the last nine months that the Republican majority has attempted to override the veto of the Democratic governor. The last time around – trying to overturn the governor’s reversal of a bill that would restrict the participation of transgender athletes – Republicans in the House could only come up with 68 votes and they needed 70. Schexnayder may have one of those two votes with Democratic Rep. Francis Thompson, of Delhi, who generally votes with the Republicans and supported the congressional maps in the special redistricting session. Schexnayder also hasn’t named a chair for the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice, which had been chaired by a Democratic representatives.

The state Senate has 27 Republican senators, which is one more than the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn a gubernatorial veto.

