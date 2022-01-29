When state lawmakers traveled to Lafayette for their redistricting roadshow, speaker after speaker had the same request: keep Senate District 22 intact.

Covering nearly all of Iberia and St. Martin parishes, the district, represented by Republican state Sen. Fred Mills, added about 500 people over the past decade. According to the U.S. census, it doesn’t need to be significantly reworked to comply with population changes.

But passions were stirred ahead of the public hearing, after former state Sen. Troy Hebert, who is mulling a run for the seat, paid for an ad in The Teche News and The Daily Iberian, claiming that a plan had been hatched by “the powers that be” to split District 22 in half, diluting the influence of voters in St. Martin and Iberia parishes.

"Under this new district," the ad read, "the Senator will either come from Lafayette Parish or be beholden to Lafayette Parish."

The possibility of St. Martin Parish getting lumped in with Lafayette to its west, and Iberia Parish getting grouped with St. Mary Parish to its east, prompted outrage from residents and leaders in both parishes.

Whether it’s issues of drainage or public works, the two parishes often work together to go after funding, said Mills, R-Parks, adding that they are “truly, truly linked together.”

“At the end of the day, Iberia Parish and St. Martin Parish are one in the same,” said Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.

State Rep. Blake Miguez, an Erath Republican, told his colleagues it was upsetting to think that his hometown of Loreauville could be represented by a senator from Terrebonne Parish.

“There’s a difference between growing up along the bayou, on the bayou, up the bayou and down the bayou,” Miguez said. “They’re totally different and have unique needs.”

After months of public testimony from cities across the state, legislators are convening Tuesday evening in Baton Rouge to adjust district lines to fit the latest census and ensure that there are roughly the same number of constituents in each of the districts that choose 105 state representatives, 39 state senators, 11 state school board members, five state utility regulators and, perhaps, seven state Supreme Court justices.

They have until Feb. 20 to complete their work but hope to finish by Saturday.

The census figures show an anemic population growth rate in Louisiana and underline a generalized trend over the past 40 years of people moving from north Louisiana to the south.

Minority populations over the past 10 years have grown by 432,916 people, or 23% statewide, while the White population has decreased by 6.3% and now accounts for about 57% of the state’s 4.6 million people. The number of Black people increased and now account for 33% of the population.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund Inc. and more than a dozen civil and human rights organizations point out that federal law requires the new election districts to account for this shift in demographics. They’re looking for a second minority-majority congressperson, a third minority member on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, eight or so state representatives, and more state senators.

“So many of our seats in this current map are safe. They lack competitiveness,” said Peter Robbins Brown, the policy and advocacy director at Louisiana Progress. Fifty-two of the 144 legislative seats up in the 2019 elections were won because nobody challenged the incumbents.

“There is such a lack of competition that people feel it’s not worth their time to run,” Brown said. “We end up in situation where people of goodwill are pulled to an extreme to protect themselves politically.”

Half of the dozen Acadiana state Senate seats will need to find more constituents.

Thirteen House seats will need to pick up population in Acadiana, mostly in rural areas. Eleven Acadiana House seats will have to shed constituents. They are mostly in the majority-White sections of Lafayette and Calcasieu parishes.

Reapportionment is a numbers game dictated by law, influenced by history and performed by politicians with a definite stake in its outcome. It’s giant puzzle involving the movement of 3,934 precincts each representing a different demographic and different philosophies on politics, culture and life.

The law is at once clear — can’t pick up your pencil when encircling the different precincts for districts that have an equal number of constituents in each — and muddy — can’t dilute minority participation, as historically has been done, but need to keep “communities of interest.”

The headlines are about the possibility of a second congressional district with a Black majority based in Baton Rouge.

But significant redrawing of U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins’ 3rd Congressional District seat is likely as map drawers try to find enough constituents to fill in the decreased populations of U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson’s 4th Congressional District, based in Shreveport, and Rep. Julia Letlow’s 5th Congressional District, based in Monroe.

Though both the 4th and 5th districts are based in the northern part of the state, which has lost about 80,000 residents during the past decade, they stretch deep into Acadiana.

The north lost population in the last census, too. But the Republican-majority Legislature in 2011 drew the districts to protect the GOP congresspeople from north Louisiana.

Interestingly, the 2011 maps gave St. Landry Parish three White Republican representatives in Congress. Only one White council member holds a government seat in the overwhelmingly Black town of Opelousas. St. Landry makes up about 5% of constituencies in the two north Louisiana congressional districts that are based more than 180 miles away and less than a half of 1% of Higgins’ district, though Lafayette and Opelousas are only 25 miles apart.

The president of St. Landry Parish, Jessie Bellard, said with the parish split among five House districts, four Senate districts and three congressional districts, it’s hard to get the attention needed to get things done on a local level.

“Leave some meat on the bone for someone else,” Bellard said. “It’s not fair to my parish to have all these little pieces cut out.”

Ironically, one of the districts most affected by the shift in population from farm to town is the state representative in charge of redistricting for the House.

Crowley Republican Rep. John Stefanski, who chairs the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, represents House District 42, which has 37,368 people — 6,992 shy of the necessary population for a House seat.

Acadia Parish’s 5,700 residents is 7% less than in the last census. Lafayette Parish’s population, on the other hand, grew 9% to about 250,000 residents. The mostly rural District 42 will have to pick up population from nearby urban districts to reach the legal requirement.

“There’s an argument to be made that if you live in a rural community, you feel like you’ve been evaporated. There is a strong sentiment to make sure rural communities have a strong identity,” Stefanski said. “Every district is going to have to change, and every member needs to be expecting that change.”