After business was done in the Louisiana House and the representatives started trickling away late Wednesday, a cabal of Democratic members asked to change the committees to which a handful of bills were assigned for review.

Four of the five bills seeking to be moved from the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice to the Judiciary Committee involved handling the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that non-unanimous jury verdicts were unconstitutional.

On close votes, two of the four jury verdict measures were moved, two were refused. One bill, dealing with victim reparations, also was moved to Judiciary.

“I was surprised that it got the level of push back that it did,” said Rep. Randal L. Gaines, who sponsored the main measure on dealing with the 1,500 inmates who remain in prison after the high court’s decision.

A few weeks ago, when the bills were read into the record, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, assigned them to the Criminal Justice committee, which has 10 Republicans, two Democrats and one without party affiliation.

Under the rules, a legislator can object to the assignment at that moment, said Rep. Matthew Willard, the New Orleans Democrat whose House Bill 577 would automatically require Louisiana law to comply with U.S. Supreme Court decisions, going forward and retroactively, which would free lawmakers from having to make uncomfortable votes.

The required task of assigning bills to committees is raced through while legislators chat amongst themselves. Willard said he couldn’t react fast enough to object – Schexnayder had already moved on another bill – so needed permission of the full House to move the bill to another committee.

With only 71 of the 104 members still in the chamber on Wednesday night, Willard’s request was refused on a vote of 32 to 39. Thirty-three representatives were absent.

The House also voted against moving House Bill 271, sponsored by Democratic New Orleans Rep. Jason Hughes. HB271 proposes to include non-unanimous jury verdicts among the grounds on which an inmate can apply for post-conviction relief. With a 38-38 vote, the measure will remain to be considered by the Criminal Justice committee.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled April 4, 2020, in Ramos v. Louisiana, non-unanimous jury verdicts were unconstitutional. The decision ended the practice from now on in Louisiana and Oregon, the only two states that still sent people to prison when not all the jurors found the defendant guilty. In Louisiana, the practice began during the Jim Crow era to make it easier to convict Black defendants and help White landowners find cheap labor.

The following year, the high court decided to allow the states to decide whether to apply the ban to inmates still in prison after being convicted by juries in which all members didn’t agree with the guilty verdict. Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted in the majority opinion that applying the court’s earlier ruling retroactively “would potentially overturn decades of convictions” that would eat up considerable state resources.

Rep. Gaines, D-LaPlace, last year sponsored legislation to remedy those still imprisoned through a non-unanimous verdict. The measure failed to find enough support. But with the support of Republicans, Gaines got a resolution passed and a task force was appointed to come up with ideas. Many on the task force are members of the Judiciary Committee that Gaines chairs.

Gaines said he filed House Bill 744 this year as a placeholder. Once the task force nails down the specific wording, he’d be able to amend HB744 for consideration before the session ends on June 6.

Gaines said the task force is leaning towards setting up a commission to review the 1,500 inmates still serving time on a verdict that wasn’t unanimous. After reviewing individual transcripts and trial records, the commission would decide how to handle the case – retry, parole, leave the sentence intact. But the review process would be contingent on whether the Louisiana Supreme Court decides if the law could be applied retroactively in this state.

Gaines too was caught unaware as Schexnayder sped through the assignment of bills to committees and was surprised when HB744 was sent to Criminal Justice instead of his Judiciary Committee, which has four Democrats, eight Republicans and one without party affiliation.

Criminal Justice would have to get up to speed on the issues Judiciary members already have studied, he said.

Rep. Blake Miguez, the Erath Republican who is the House majority leader, questioned why they were moving so many bills that the speaker already had assigned.

“I’m voting with the speaker,” Miguez said.

“We’re going to memorialize that one for a long time,” quipped Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, who was presiding in the absence of Schexnayder. Miguez and Schexnayder have fractious relationship.

After the laughter died down, Central Republican Rep. Barry Ivey jumped in saying, “I was a little shocked that Rep. Miguez is agreeing with the speaker. I don’t know if this is a good thing or bad thing.”

The majority, on a 45-37 vote, agreed with Gaines and moved HB744 to Judiciary.

The House also agreed, 39-32, to move House Bill 258, by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, a companion bill on qualifications for non-unanimous juries.