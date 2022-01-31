With less than 24 hours to go until state lawmakers return to Baton Rouge to begin redrawing Louisiana’s political maps for the next decade, no bills have been filed.

All but a handful of legislative leaders are out of the loop on what to expect over the course of the three-week special session that kicks off Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Thanks to term-limits, few lawmakers were around the last time Louisiana took on the once-in-a-decade task of readjusting district lines to account for population fluctuations, adding yet another layer of uncertainty.

Still, there’s no question that Republican majorities will control the agenda as district lines are crafted for six U.S. representatives, 105 state representatives, 39 state senators, 11 state school board members, five state utility regulators, and, perhaps, seven state Supreme Court justices.

According to Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, a Houma Republican and the second-ranking House lawmaker, a bill to redistrict the five-member Public Service Commission will likely be introduced Tuesday.

But a new state House map is taking longer to finalize. With 105 seats, it’s the most complicated map to reconfigure – and there are plenty of opinions on how to do it.

“We have the hardest puzzle to put together,” Magee said. “It’s taking a little longer than we would like it to.”

Part of the difficulty is figuring out which north Louisiana House district – or two – will be sent south to account for the shift in population over the last decade.

State Rep. John Stefanski, a Crowley Republican who chairs the House committee tasked with redrawing the maps, spent Monday meeting with lawmakers to discuss changes to their districts.

Committee hearings in both the House and Senate will commence on Wednesday, though an exact time hasn’t been advertised.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican who chairs the map-drawing committee in the upper chamber, said staff told her there are several bills that have been filed and are “in the hopper” undergoing the proof-reading process, adding that legislation could appear online as early as Monday night.

Hewitt said the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee intends to hear all the bills for a particular map during the same hearing.

“We’re trying to be organized about how we go about it. We’re trying to be as transparent as we can. We’re trying to be active and not let any days go to waste and make good use of taxpayer dollars,” Hewitt said.

A tentative schedule that circulated among House lawmakers last week noted that the lower chamber would hear “bills on final passage” on Saturday, sparking some confusion about whether lawmakers aimed to wrap up by the end of the week.

Magee said House leadership hopes to advance some bills to the Senate by week’s end but that’s “being extremely optimistic.”

“Nobody’s trying to rush it,” Magee said. “But we’re going to be efficient.”

Unlike past redistricting efforts, this year’s special session is expected to feature participation from a slew of civil rights groups, advocacy organizations and members of the public.

Peter Robins-Brown, executive director of Louisiana Progress, said proposed maps will be uploaded as soon as they’re available to a website – louisiana.redistrictingandyou.org – so the public can easily explore what's on the table.

The Public Affairs Research Council, a good-government group based in Baton Rouge, recommended that lawmakers let at least 24 hours pass between the introduction of a bill and vote among lawmakers so the public has time to weigh in.

“You have a three-week block of time set aside so it doesn’t seem like a 24-hour layover period for the public to sift through the information is too much to ask,” said Melinda Deslatte, PAR’s research director.