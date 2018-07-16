After teetering on the brink of more bad news, Louisiana's credit rating outlook is trending more positively because lawmakers agreed to extend part of an expiring sales tax hike to shore up the state's finances.

State Treasurer John Schroder said he's been in touch with all three big ratings agencies in recent weeks.

"In general, I think everything sounds positive," he told the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday. "At the end of the day they need to know we have the revenue to cover our debt."

The credit stabilization comes after months of downgrades and threatened downgrades, as the state cycled through a seemingly never-ending series of budget crises patched by temporary cash infusions.

A lower credit rating means the state pays more in interest when it borrows money for construction projects, including roads and bridges.

After a decade of bond rating stability, Louisiana starting in 2016 saw downgrades from Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings. All three cited the state's reliance on one-time or short-term money.

After a special session earlier this year collapsed without addressing the "fiscal cliff" the state faced if temporary tax measures expired without any replacement revenue, S&P offered a dire assessment of the state's financial outlook.

"In our view, political risk — as evidenced by the legislative gridlock during the special session — has emerged as a credit weakness, which has the potential to stunt what otherwise has been recent positive momentum in the state," S&P analysts wrote.

Moody's this month lifted Louisiana's outlook from "negative" to "stable" based on the action in the most recent special session.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, praised Moody's news when it was announced earlier this month and said he was hopeful that news of a bond upgrade would follow as credit rating agencies took notice.

“Thanks to the bipartisan compromise achieved during the last special session, Louisiana is no longer on the negative watch list,” he said. “By working together, for the first time in a long time, Louisiana’s budget will have the kind of stability and predictability we need to bring new business opportunities to our state and grow our economy.”

The Legislature agreed to set the state sales tax rate at 4.45 percent starting July 1. Without action, the tax rate would have been 4 percent on July 1, down from the 5 percent rate the state had the past two years.

A new analysis released Monday from the Tax Foundation, a conservative Washington, D.C.-based think tank, has found Louisiana's average combined state and local sales tax rate is 9.45 percent, which puts it slightly below Tennessee's 9.46 percent.

For the past two years, Louisiana's had the highest average at 10.02 percent, after the Louisiana Legislature passed the temporary one-cent sales tax hike in 2016.

Schroder said that the state's reliance on sales tax can create uncertainty, as sales taxes can be less predictable.

"I don't think we want to be the highest sales tax state in the nation, so we need to fix it," he said.

Schroder said he's hopeful that lawmakers will still consider more structural changes to the state budget that could give rating agencies more confidence.

"We have to get our spending under control. It's not a healthy level," he said.