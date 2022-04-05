Louisiana could soon ban the release of mugshots of people who have been arrested but not yet convicted of a crime, after the state House approved a proposal to limit the practice Tuesday.
House Bill 729, sponsored by Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, has a ways to go before becoming law; the state Senate and governor would have to agree on it.
But Duplessis, citing mugshots’ “prejudicial nature,” argued they shouldn’t be accessible by the public if someone hasn’t yet been convicted of a crime. The publication of such photos can ruin reputations and keep them from getting a job, he said. The House voted 75-21 in favor of the bill Tuesday.
“The spirit of this bill is we’re all presumed innocent,” Duplessis said. “Mugshots have become commonplace in society. But unfortunately they’re prejudicial.”
Several states have debated similar measures, which have emerged as a chapter in an ongoing debate over whether the U.S. justice system is equitable. News outlets across the country have also reckoned with the consequences of publishing mugshots, including their furtherance of racial stereotypes. Duplessis also noted the federal government doesn't release mugshots of people arrested for federal crimes.
Last year, at least six states passed laws addressing the release of booking photographs, from charging a fee for their release to banning them with some exceptions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The Louisiana Press Association opposes Duplessis’ bill, and has expressed concern that the bill is too broad and should allow for more exceptions. Some press advocates across the country have argued using discretion for mugshots should be decided in newsrooms, not mandated by law.
The measure would allow mugshots to be released only if the person is a fugitive, the police decide they’re an “imminent threat,” a judge orders its release or the person has been convicted of a crime. Currently, booking photographs for defendants booked with state and municipal offenses are public records.
It also takes aim at “remove-for-pay” websites, which publish booking photos and only remove them for a fee – websites that drew widespread condemnation from lawmakers who debated the proposal. HB729 limits the amount they can charge for removal to $50, and adds other restrictions.
Law enforcement associations have not opposed the bill publicly. But some Republican members said they heard concerns from law enforcement that publishing mugshots on the Facebook pages of various sheriffs’ offices and the like can result in more witnesses coming forward.
“I’m worried this bill shields the public from information that might impact public safety,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville.
Duplessis said law enforcement groups have told him the bill wouldn’t impede them from doing their jobs.