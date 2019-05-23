In less than 20 minutes, the Louisiana House Thursday approved a state construction budget that prioritizes money for a splash pad in New Orleans City Park, renovations to LSU Memorial Tower, and construction at the Lafayette Governmental Center.
With very little discussion, the House approved House Bill 2, plusher than this year’s, on a 92-0 vote. The measure that approves borrowing for next fiscal year now heads to the state Senate. Senators are likely to rearrange some of the approved projects and add some others before the full chamber votes.
Once the two chambers agree, HB2 goes to the governor, who can veto individual projects.
About $711 million is dedicated for the highest priority projects in the fiscal year starting July 1, according to House Bill 2, the Capital Outlay spending legislation. Another $198 million comes from bonds that were sold in the Spring for projects that are underway.
Total value of the bill for the current fiscal year was $3.4 billion. This year, the total value is $3.9 billion. The state was able to use some of the additional money that came in unexpectedly from the state’s stronger economy to fund more projects.
For the fiscal year beginning July 1, the state can take out about $540 million in loans, in the form of bonds, which when added to the $400 million in escrow accounts means the amount of money available is, for the first time, about the same amount for projects that received authority.
And on that point House Ways & Means Chair Rep. Neil Abramson, the New Orleans Democrat in charge of putting the construction bill together, expresses much pride.
The way capital outlay had been done for years is legislators fill up the bill with all sorts of construction projects. The Legislature approved all the projects. Because far more projects were included than money available, the Division of Administration, whose leader is chosen by the governor, ranks the proposals for the state Bond Commission, which acquires the loans necessary. The rest of the legislatively approved projects received no money and no authority to sell bonds for funding.
The process left governors with considerable political power to pick and choose which legislator’s desired parks, buildings and roadways got funding.
A few years ago, the Capital Outlay budget included four times as many projects as funding available. Now, that ratio is closer to 1-to-1, Abramson said.
Much of the spending authority is going to roads and bridges.
For instance, $5.8 million for widening La. Highway 42 in Ascension Parish, $1.2 million to widen Essen Lane in Baton Rouge and $7.1 million for Juban Road in Livingston Parish.
The Interstate 10 Welcome Center at the Texas border, which is close to being opened, would receive authority to borrow $701,600.
State-owned facilities are receiving a lot of the approvals.
The iconic 95-year-old campanile on the LSU campus is being renovated at an estimated cost of about $6.8 million – partially funded by private donors. But under HB2 Louisiana taxpayers would kick in $2 million for the renovation of the LSU Memorial Tower. Another $1 million is on tap if money is leftover after all the highest priority projects are covered.
Lafayette Parish is receiving authorization to borrow $3 million for planning and construction at the Government Complex and courthouse. Another $4.5 million is in the pipeline for approval.
The bill also includes $189,000 to plan and begin construction of a splash pad in New Orleans City Park. Kind of like a multi-level swimming pool with water slides and fountains, the Splash Park is to be built in two phases and ultimately cost $10.7 million, according to the park’s master plan.
And some non-governmental entities are getting permission to borrow through the state.
A handful of projects including the construction of the Liberation Pavilion at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans would receive $15 million.
Another authority to borrow $850,000 goes to fix a lake and spillway at the Girl Scouts Camp Whispering Pines in Tangipahoa.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center would receive $3 million for a children’s hospital being built in Baton Rouge.