In a wild hearing that had opponents backing a 100-fold expansion of gambling, the House Criminal Justice committee Tuesday advanced legislation that would legalize sports betting in Louisiana.

Senate Bill 146 was approved on an 11-6 vote and now goes to the full House for consideration.

Metairie Republican Sen. Danny Martiny said he is pushing this legislation to allow Louisiana casino industry to keep pace with gambling concerns in other states, particularly Mississippi.

About 40 states already have legalized sports betting or are in the process of doing so since the U.S. Supreme Court last year allowed the states to participate in what previously had been a very limited enterprise.

“This doesn’t expand gambling in Louisiana, it’s already here,” Martiny said. In addition to the easily accessed casinos in Mississippi and race tracks in Arkansas, sports betting is “an industry that currently operates underground either through bookies or off shore” apps available on most phones.

Louisiana doesn’t benefit from sports betting, yet has to carry all the problems of compulsive gambling without funding, he said. In addition, allowing wagers on professional and collegiate sporting events provides an additional activity that forbidding would put Louisiana gambling facilities, which contribute more taxes than any other source, including oil and gas, at a competitive disadvantage with casinos from other states, said Rep. Joseph Marino, No Party-Gretna, and cosponsor of the legislation.

Casinos would pay a 13% tax on net proceeds from any wagering on college and professional sporting events, if the legalization effort becomes law. Of that amount, 10% would go to help fund early education programs aimed at children from birth to three-years-old. Two percent of the tax proceeds would go to the parishes where the casinos are located and 1 percent, up to $750,000, would help fund help for problem gamblers. If tax collections exceed that amount, and that’s not expected, any additional dollars would go to early childhood education programs.

Under SB146, bets would be allowed only at 19 riverboat, land-based and race track casinos, not necessarily on gambling floors but on casino property where 21 years old can go.

The video poker industry successfully pushed onto the bill wording that allowed sports betting at the state’s 2,800 video poker locations, mostly at bars and truck stops.

Sen. Martiny said that extending sports betting to so many locations would kill the bill. And almost like an exclamation point, opponents lined up to back the massive expansion.

“I don’t see this bill going through the Legislature for 2,800 locations,” Martiny said. “I see you smiling up there Miss Hodges.”

Early in the debate Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, said gambling “destroys families. What we legalize, we legitimize.” Then moments later Hodges approved expanding sports betting to more than 2,800 locations across the state.

Rep. Ted James attempted to strip that video poker expansion from the bill, but the vote was postponed by a parliamentary maneuver.

Rep. Raymond Crews, the Bossier City Republican who opposed the legalization of sports betting, called for an immediate vote to kill the Martiny bill – a motion that took precedence and forced a postponement of the vote on James’ amendment. But Crews' effort to kill SB146 outright, failed. The committee then approved stripping the video poker expansion.

At that point, the committee voted to advance the legalization legislation to the full House.

