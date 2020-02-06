A time capsule placed in the walls of the State Capitol by Huey Long and discovered last month during renovations sits behind a locked gate amid all sorts of flotsam of sessions gone by.

Decisions on whether to open the time capsule or display the unopened remain up in the air as the newly elected Legislature organizes itself in the four weeks remaining before the first general session, which begins March 9. Other problems to resolve, like keeping bits of the building from falling on the heads of tourists, are similarly on hold.

The membership of the body that makes those decisions, the Legislative Budgetary Control Council, was finalized earlier this week when House Speaker Clay Schexnayder released his complete list of chairmen and members of the various House committees. The Council has 10 voting members from the Legislature. They pay legislators and their staff, fund support organizations like the Legislative Fiscal Office and the Legislative Auditor’s Office. They allocate office space.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Bodi White, R-Central, said leadership is aware of the rather full agenda the Council has in store when it eventually meets. He has gone over the issues with Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, who along with Schexnayder serves as a co-chair for the Council. The to-do list is long but so is getting ready for the upcoming session. White has been in meetings and taking calls from before 8 a.m. until after midnight every day, setting up schedules and agreeing on procedures for handling more pressing issues, such as the state budget for the coming year.

“We got a lot of important things on the plate right now,” said Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell and another member of the Budgetary Council.

So, the future of the time capsule as well as the State Capitol renovations must wait.

The chain of events that led to the time capsule becoming an issue began last session when someone pulled a fire alarm, as periodically happens. Lights flash, bells ring and urgent announcements are repeated until security finds out if there really is a danger.

What struck John Alario, who as Senate President stood behind a podium on a raised dais, was that the 39 senators and their staff had only one way out of the chamber. If the fire or bomb or active shooter was in Memorial Hall, they’d be stuck.

It was decided to cut a stairwell through the floor in one of the coffee rooms at the front of the chamber, which would take senators and staffers to the anteroom for the Senate committee room in the southwest corner of the ground floor.

As work began on the $264,400 stairwell, Alario said an architect came to him to mention that they had X-rayed the walls and found a copper box. Wondering what in the world that could be, the architects did some research and came up with paperwork that accurately described the container sitting on blue stone. It was a time capsule that had been placed there in May 1931, two months after Long was supposed to have resigned the governorship and taken up his new job as U.S. Senator.

After moving LSU to its present location, Long had decided to build a new Capitol on the site of the old campus. He secured approval to raise money and sold bonds in September 1930. Weiss Dreyfous and Seiferth, an architectural firm headquartered in the New Orleans building that now houses the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, had the plans ready by November and construction began Dec. 16, 1930. Work was completed in March 1931 and the State Capitol was dedicated May 16, 1932.

Long personally filled the time capsule with items of his choosing.

On May 11, 1931, Long wrote the building’s architect, Leon Weiss, saying that he had put a special edition of a book he had written in the time capsule. Long had published in 1930 a compilation called “Constitutions of the State of Louisiana,” which looked at the 1921 version and wrote about how the various articles appeared in the nine previous constitutions. Long’s biographer, T. Harry Williams, noted speculation that Long wrote the tome as part of an effort to get an honorary degree from Loyola University.

Long also included in the time capsule the legislative session journals of the 1930 general and executive sessions, during which lawmakers considered a brace of road and bridge projects as well as authorization to build the new Capitol building.

The time capsule also included what Long described as a documentary history of the Capitol Building, including related documents beginning with the resolution by the Board of Liquidation to hire an architect at cost of $5,000, and ending with the attorney-signed release needed to officially end the project. He also included one of the bonds sold to pay for the $5 million construction as well as a copy of The Morning Advocate and State-Times, the now-closed afternoon daily that was the primary newspaper back in the 1930s.

The design of the new staircase would block access to the time capsule in the future. Alario decided the time capsule should be removed.

Catherine Newsome, the state archivist, was on hand when the time capsule was removed from the wall. The copper box was welded shut. There was no water damage and the documents that Long said were inside were from the 1930s, so they could handle the aging. In fact, about the only thing in danger would be the newspapers because both the inks and paper contain a lot of acid and don’t age well.

“The plans were going to be to build a glass case so that it’d be visible from now on,” Alario said. But Alario is quick to note that he retired in January after a 48-year career in the Legislature and was replaced by Cortez. Alario thinks it best that the time capsule not be opened until 2031 — 100 years after it was sealed — but that decision is now in the hands of the new the Legislative Budgetary Control Council. In the meantime, it sits in a locked cage in an upper floor now used for storage, not far from the spotlight that beams onto Long’s grave in the front garden.

Most recently, the Council’s focus has been on $4.5 million in security additions: walls and bollards that restrict access to the hill on top of which the 34-story structure is located.

Additionally, the State Historic Preservation Office recently signed off on restoration of the murals and art works. The state hired Baton Rouge native Elsie Grenier, a conservator who operated out of Leonardo da Vinci's hometown in Italy's Tuscany Hills and worked on projects around the world, including the restoration of Florence's famed Basilica di Santa Maria del Fore, popularly known as il Duomo. From scaffolding raised to the ceiling, Grenier touched up the tempera paint used on murals of coats of arms representing the nations that have ruled Louisiana and oak leaf designs and shields from the Native Americans to the French and Spanish Bourbon kings to Napoleon and his successors.

Work should begin soon on cleaning walls and waterproofing the large windows in the House and Senate chambers as well as repairing doors and parapets. There’s funding for that.

But, the big job — the one that required lawmakers to build a roofed entryway and block off a parameter to keep tourists from getting hit in the head by bits of the building — doesn’t have the money to continue.

Over the years, water got into the largely unmaintained building, eroding the mortar and steel joints that keep the limestone façade connected to the steel superstructure of the skyscraper. The state spent $6.5 million to look at what was needed and to make some repairs to the first six floors of the tower.

Repairing the façade from the seventh floor to the top of the tower will cost upward of $60 million. The Legislature would need to approve spending that money and it has not, yet.