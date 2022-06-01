A House-passed measure that would require third graders with reading problems to repeat the grade cleared another hurdle Wednesday night when it was endorsed by the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

The measure, House Bill 269, next faces a vote in the full Senate in the last five days of the session.

It won House approval last month 84-12.

Backers contend the measure makes sense because children who struggle with reading by the end of third grade are almost certain to face academic problems throughout their school years.

They also note that Louisiana has been plagued by literacy problems for years, with less than half of K-3 students reading on grade level.

The proposal is nearly identical to a 2013 Mississippi law that backers say has helped spark dramatic improvements in reading skills there.

Louisiana has about 50,000 third graders.

Up to 4,500 could face promotion problems, based on how Mississippi rolled out its law.

Some education leaders have raised concerns that the bill could lead to overcrowded third-grade classes because of a surge of students forced to repeat the grade.

However, the state Department of Education would set the cut scores needed for students to move to the fourth grade, which would allow the state to control the number of children forced to repeat the third grade.

The legislation was changed in the Senate Education Committee to ensure that students get three chances to meet the standard needed for promotion.

Children would also get intensive intervention between tests.

Those forced to repeat the third grade would also get a wide variety of assistance, including tutoring, extended school days and summer reading camp.