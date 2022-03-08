For more than a decade, Dr. John Vanchiere has traveled to K-12 schools across north Louisiana to provide students, who might never see a doctor otherwise, with routine immunizations.
He leads one of seven teams on contract with the Louisiana Department of Health that make it easy for kids — with their parents’ permission — to get vaccinated on campus against illnesses like influenza, whooping cough and, more recently, COVID-19.
But a pair of state lawmakers, with histories of sowing doubts about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, want to see the long-running program come to an end.
Under two bills filed ahead of the regular legislative session that begins Monday, Louisiana would prohibit schools from hosting vaccine events, of any kind, on school property.
The proposals are part of a wide-ranging package of bills filed by Republican lawmakers in response to the coronavirus pandemic that would ban discrimination based on vaccination status, rein in the governor’s emergency powers and limit the Health Department’s ability to promote vaccines.
The sponsor of at least a half-dozen of those bills, state Rep. Beryl Amedée, said she decided to file House Bill 427 — which prohibits administering vaccines to minors on school property, except at school-based health clinics — after seeing news reports that some students were given COVID-19 vaccines on campus without their parents' permission.
Amedée, a Republican from Gray, said after speaking with concerned parents and a few school superintendents, “the general feeling was, let’s just let the schools deal with educating our students and let the medical professionals deal with health issues.”
But Vanchiere, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases at LSU Health Shreveport, said doing away with mobile vaccination clinics on school campuses would disadvantage low-income students, who often have working parents and limited transportation options.
“It’s about convenience,” Vanchiere said. “Parents don’t have to take off work and kids don’t have to miss half a day of school to get their vaccine.”
He added that schools are already an important extension of the health care system, providing vision and hearing exams, and screenings for scoliosis.
“For some of these kids, school is the only place providing any semblance of health care,” said Vanchiere, who is the past president of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The Louisiana Department of Health and the National Guard held 489 vaccination events at K-12 schools over the past year and into January. That led to more than 13,100 vaccinations for students and staff.
For minors to get vaccinated in Louisiana, parental consent is required. Still, in at least one instance, a student was vaccinated on campus without that permission.
Ochsner Health apologized in October after giving a 16-year-old student a COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic at East Jefferson High School without first obtaining parental consent. Both the hospital and school district are facing a lawsuit from the student’s mother.
To be extra careful, Vanchiere said his team calls parents to verify that they actually signed the consent forms. He said there’s been some instances in which older siblings signed for parents.
“This is always done with parental consent. There’s no coercion involved,” Vanchiere said.
Another proposal, House Bill 48, from state Rep. Kathy Edmonston, a Gonzales Republican, would prohibit colleges and universities from administering vaccines on their property.
“We just believe that schools should be for educating — not vaccinating — students,” Edmonston said.
With vaccination rates lagging among younger age groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards last summer introduced an incentive program offering college students — and later the general public — $100 gift cards for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The program distributed 26,476 gift cards at vaccination events at colleges and universities. Under Edmonston’s proposal, colleges and universities would be barred from holding such events.
Vanchiere dismissed the of legislation as “political statements” from lawmakers “responding to a minority of people in their community.”
“The bottom line is that this is a public health and education issue that doesn’t need political interference from the Legislature,” he added.