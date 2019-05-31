The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry launched Friday a music video called “Take Your Pets with You” in conjunction with Pet Preparedness Month and the start of hurricane season.
Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said he’s learned from past hurricanes that people won’t evacuate their homes if they can’t take their pets along. That is why we continue to provide information to help people prepare,” Stain said at an event at the Governor’s Mansion.
New Orleans musician Johnette Downing wrote and performed her song for the Ag Department’s effort to push people to plan about what to do with the family pet before the storm comes ashore. Downing is an award-winning children’s book author. “As an evacuee with my own pet, I was inspired to write this song, as a checklist of these essential items, to better prepare children and their families to safely evacuate to shelters with their pets,” she said.
“Johnette’s books are among my favorite to read to children, and she has once again done an outstanding job of creating a song and video for children that explain the importance of personal responsibility in a way that is fun and educational,” said First Lady Donna Edwards. “Hurricane Season is here, and we know from experience that it is never too early to have a plan in place or teach our kids about how they can help keep their pets safe during severe weather. Pets are part of the family and we must treat them as such.”
To view or download the video, go to www.ldaf.la.gov or click on this link https://vimeo.com/339362608.
A planning guide for pet owners is also available for download.
For more information on emergency preparation for pets, go to www.LDAF.la.gov, www.getagameplan.org and www.ready.gov/pet-toolkit