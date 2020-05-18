A Senate-passed bill that wold

A House committee Monday approved a bill that would authorize a license plate to honor LSU's 2019 football national championship.

The bill was filed by freshman state Rep. Reggie Bagala, R-Cut Off, who later died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The measure, House Bill 765, next goes to the full House for a vote.

The license plate, like other prestige plates, will require at least 1,000 applications to go into production.

It will cost $25 on top of the standard motor vehicle license tax and a $3.50 handling fee.

The money raised will be sent to LSU.

The legislation was handled by state Rep. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodaux.

