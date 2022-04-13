Victims of sex crimes would have to be notified at least 60 days in advance before their offenders are released from prison under a bill that won approval Wednesday in the Louisiana House.

The measure, House Bill 508, won House approval 97-0 and next faces action in the Senate.

The bill stems from the case of a former teacher and coach at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Norco, who in 2000 pleaded guilty to molesting 17 boys ages 11 to 17.

He was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison.

But Rep. Gregory Miller, R-Norco, sponsor of the bill, said the former teacher was inadvertently released in February, seven years ahead of schedule, and his victims learned the news on social media.

"Needless to say they were being victimized a second time," Miller told the House.

"They did not get any advance notice. It was a mistake."

Miller said that, while the offender was returned to prison, the change will be added to the state's victims bill of rights and also allow authorities to make sure future prisoner releases are in order.

The bill also applies to crimes of violence.