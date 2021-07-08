With a first-of-its-kind veto override session appearing increasingly likely, law enforcement leaders gathered Thursday to urge state lawmakers to uphold Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to nix legislation that would allow people to carry concealed handguns in Louisiana without a permit or training.
"This is an absolutely terrible bill, not only for the men and women who wear this badge and serve the public, but it's a terrible bill for the public as well," said East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, III. "This poses an exponential threat to every law enforcement officer in this state."
Louisiana already allows residents to carry a firearm without a permit, but only if that weapon is exposed and visible to the public. When a firearm is hidden beneath clothing or stowed away in a purse, a permit is required.
Senate Bill 118, sponsored by Monroe Republican Sen. Jay Morris, would have done away with that permitting requirement and allowed anyone 21 and older to carry a concealed weapon without undergoing a background check, paying a fee or taking a nine-hour firearms safety training course.
The measure sailed through the Legislature with bipartisan majorities. The Senate approved it 27-11 followed by the House 73-28.
But late last month, Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, vetoed the proposal, arguing that the current permitting requirement "strikes the right balance" between the right to bear arms and the preservation of public safety.
"There is simply no good reason why the State of Louisiana should provide for concealed carry of weapons for people that have no training on how to properly use a gun," Edwards wrote in his veto message.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that the nine-hours of training required to obtain a permit is crucial, not only for learning how to shoot a gun, but also to understand how to safely store a firearm and the laws governing use-of-force.
"With a handgun, trained professionals, even with hours and hours of training and proficiency, still have an occasional misfire or unfortunate accident," Webre said. "There are a lot of dynamics that go into the use and the proper handling of a handgun, and that’s what this course focuses on."
Lawmakers are expected to return to Baton Rouge later this month for a historic special session to vote on overriding Edwards' veto of SB118 and other measures he rejected from the regular session, including legislation that would bar transgender children from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity.
The press conference Thursday, organized by Edwards' allies, featured dozens of police chiefs, sheriffs and their deputies from East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, St. James, Tangipahoa, St. John the Baptist, Jefferson Davis, Lafourche, Iberville and Orleans parishes.
Their opposition could put GOP lawmakers -- who almost unanimously supported the measure during the regular session -- in the awkward position of voting against their own sheriffs and police chiefs on a veto override.
But law enforcement leaders aren't united on Morris' bill.
Throughout the legislative session, representatives from the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police repeatedly testified in opposition to the measure, while the highly influential Louisiana Sherrif's Association remained neutral, a sign that its members — who wield considerable power within their respective parishes — were split on the issue.
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin said he reached out privately to lawmakers to express his concerns, but was told that while they agreed with his reservations, voting against the gun rights expansion was not an option.
"I had legislators tell me that they thought I was right in my position but felt like they could not take a vote against the bill," Martin said. "I'm hopeful that more people are reaching out and feeling the same way we are today and asking them to reconsider their position."
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.