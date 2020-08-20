U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining for 14 days, his office announced Thursday.
Cassidy, a 62-year-old Republican, got tested Thursday after he was notified Wednesday night he had been exposed to an individual with the coronavirus, his staff said. After the test came back positive, Cassidy contacted his physician and is quarantining for 14 days as well as notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.
A spokesman said Cassidy has mild symptoms that began Thursday morning. He is at home in Baton Rouge.
“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said in a statement.
Cassidy, a medical doctor from Baton Rouge who unseated then-U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu in 2014, is up for re-election this year in a seat that election observers say is safe.
With Congress on recess, Cassidy was in Shreveport Wednesday, where he visited the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center and met with state Rep. Thomas Pressly, also a Republican, according to Twitter posts from the senator and representative.
Pressly did not return messages seeking comment.
A former state senator and congressman representing Baton Rouge, Cassidy has largely worn a mask when in public since health officials began recommending people wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus. For years before public life he was a full-time doctor, specializing in the liver at LSU Earl K. Long Hospital, a charity hospital in Baton Rouge.
Cassidy is the latest elected official in Louisiana to test positive for the virus. That list includes Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry; state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge; state Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette; state Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville; and state Rep. Reggia Bagala, a Lockport Republican who died from the virus.
A host of members of Congress have quarantined because of exposure from the virus or tested positive, including Cassidy’s colleague, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. Cassidy is the second U.S. senator to test positive.
Cassidy recently appeared with Gov. Edwards, Vice President Mike Pence and other officials at LSU, where Pence insisted K-12 schools need to reopen for in-person learning in the fall. That event came as the state was in the midst of a surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Cassidy's most well-known challenger for re-election this year is Adrian Perkins, the mayor of Shreveport.
But Cassidy holds a strong funding advantage and backing from President Donald Trump, who still holds considerable sway in the deep red state.