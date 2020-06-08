At first lawyer Will Harrell and other advocates put aside their legislative package, which was aimed at tweaking the 2017 criminal justice package that lowered Louisiana’s nation-leading prison populations. After all, legislative leaders had said upon returning to session after the State Capitol was closed for six weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic that the Legislature would only consider recovery bills during the 28 days remaining until the June 1 adjournment — everything else would be put to side.

“A lot of my people got into a let’s punt posture, let’s set up for next year,” said Harrell, with the Voice of the Experienced, called VOTE and based in New Orleans. “Then, we saw that legislators were running all sorts of controversial and complex bills, not related to the pandemic (recovery) at all, so we pressed ahead.”

The results were outstanding.

About a dozen bills now sit on Gov. John Bel Edwards desk awaiting his signature. Most are singles and doubles, making many incremental changes to the criminal justice system. But at least one — House Bill 643 — is a groundbreaking idea. HB643 would allow parole officers to recommend reducing supervision requirements of released prisoners who are doing a good job.

“This was the best year we’ve had since the reforms of 2017. We got a lot of common-sense solutions that go a long way,” said Scott Peyton, a former parole officer who is the state director for the national group, Right on Crime, based in Austin, Texas.

A bipartisan coalition got passed the sweeping Criminal Justice Reinvestment Act of 2017, which aimed at incarcerating fewer Louisiana convicted criminals for shorter periods of time, then directing the savings into programs that help inmates from reoffending again.

While the revamp was widely supported, the new law had its detractors, most notably Attorney General Jeff Landry and U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy. For the 2018 legislative session, advocates had to beat back 10 bills that would have gutted the Reinvestment Act. In 2019, the focus was on habitual offenders and few criminal justice bills were passed.

“In the past we paid too much attention to fighting what we didn’t agree on. This year we worked on what we did agree on and got a lot more accomplished,” said Rep. Ted James, who was hospitalized after catching COVID-19 and didn’t attend the legislative session until the last week. But as chairman of the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice, James still set the agenda, kept up the movement of legislation, and watched the live-streamed committee hearings on his computer from home

The Louisiana District Attorney’s Association and the state Department of Corrections initially balked at House Bill 643 because the wording effectively shifted long-term parolees to unsupervised release after five years. But after negotiations, changes were made.

“We were concerned because the original version would let off on parole, an armed robber or murderer,” said Loren Lampert, executive director of the district attorneys association. “But we saw where they were going with this. And we saw they (the advocates) were going work with us, … where we ended up makes a lot of sense. It rewards some who are doing well. It saves resources that are better used on someone requiring more supervision.”

Both chambers approved a bill that allows a parole officer to recommend to a supervisor that supervision of a parolee whose crime was not violent be reduced after three successful years and after seven years for those convicted of violent offenses. While the terms and specifications of parole can be changed, with the agreement of the Parole Board, the parole remains effect, meaning that any crime committed would send the parolee back to prison.

“We’re first in the nation, I think, to allow parole officers to say, ‘I’ve monitored this guy for three years and I think he’s fine’,” said VOTE’s Harrell. “It’s the parole officers who asked us to do this. They have people on their caseload on which they need to focus, to help them not make bad choices.”

Parolees are those who served time in prison after being convicted of a crime. When they leave prison, parolees must be supervised for the remainder of their sentence. For many in Louisiana that means the rest of their lives, for others 20 or 30 years. The parolees have to take a day off work once a month to visit with their parole officer. They have to pay $63 a month in supervision fees and, in some, regularly being screened for drugs, among other requirements. Failure to fulfill any of the technical requirements opens the parolee to being sent back to prison for the remainder of the sentence.

Right on Crime’s Peyton was a parole officer in November 2017, when the criminal justice revamp went into effect. He says he knew, which of the 140 or so parolees — clients, he says — were fulfilling the requirements and which needed more of his attention. But policies meant that he had to spend as much time on the parolee who was doing fine as the one who needed more of his attention.

“This also rewards good behavior,” Peyton said of the legislation. At the same time, his clients remain on parole even if they don’t have to visit parole office but once every few months or no longer pays the supervision fee. If they commit another crime, the parolees return to prison. But at least the parolees don’t go back for missing a meeting or a payment.

Among the bills passed and awaiting a decision by Gov. John Bel Edwards: