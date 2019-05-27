Two weeks ago, a client asked wedding planner Michele Adams to inquire about organizing a party for 150 out-of-town guests at NOLA Brewery in New Orleans.

Adams’ client had visited the small brewery on Tchoupitoulas Street in the Irish Channel and liked the casual, gritty vibe.

But Adams had to tell her client that state law prohibits craft breweries from serving outside wine or Champagne, even at catered events like a pre-wedding party.

“That they could not have outside alcohol was a deal-breaker for them,” said Adams, who runs Unique Weddings in New Orleans. The client held the party elsewhere.

Craft breweries tried to eliminate the restriction in this year’s legislative session via House Bill 246, sponsored by state Rep. Scott Simon, R-Abita Springs.

“We’re asking for something we had before,” David Blossman, the president and chief executive officer of Abita Brewing, easily Louisiana’s biggest craft brewer, told a legislative committee.

The restriction has been in place since 2017, when the commissioner of Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control, which regulates the industry, ruled that state law did not permit the outside alcohol.

But craft brewers will have to wait at least another year. HB246 died before a legislative committee on Tuesday, killed by the Beer Industry League of Louisiana, which was representing the interests of beer distributors. That group wants to keep strict limits on what craft brewers can and cannot offer, fearful that even the smallest changes could unleash bigger changes that would threaten its existing businesses and investments.

It was only the latest example of the Beer League quietly exerting its influence to protect beer distributors against the rise of craft breweries throughout Louisiana.

Dylan Lintern, NOLA Brewery’s president and chief executive officer, said in an interview that his brewery, which opened in 2009, has space for up to 400 people that it rents out between two and eight times per week.

“It could be double that easily if we were allowed to bring in wine and liquor,” Lintern said. “It’s a big hindrance.

“We’re not trying to get anything special,” he added. “We’re just trying to be equal to the other event places that host private events. The rules for breweries in Louisiana are archaic.”

Louisiana now has 34 craft breweries, up from 12 in 2012. It’s not just locals who are looking for something other than Bud Light or Miller High Life. Tourists now search out craft breweries in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and in such rural towns as Arnaudville and Broussard in Acadiana.

+24 'Beer tourism' joins the New Orleans bucket list as small breweries spread When Courtney and Garrett Bogden visited New Orleans last week from their home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, their itinerary included some touri…

But Louisiana ranks 48th among the 50 states in craft breweries per capita, according to the Brewers Association, even though the state had the 15th highest beer consumption nationally in 2016, the latest year statistics were available, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Blossman of Abita Brewery estimated that Louisiana's craft brewers account for about 5 percent of the beer sold in the state.

Craft brewing “has been growing exponentially around the country. It has been growing relatively slowly in Louisiana,” Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery, located just a few blocks downriver from NOLA Brewery, told members of the House Judiciary Committee a month ago in support of HB246. “It’s one of the only industries if not the only industry where we have to go through a third party to get to market.”

Landry said he is opening up another brewery in Texas, where he will face fewer government restrictions.

Most beer drinkers care little about how the adult beverage reaches their hand. But it’s of paramount interest to brewers, distributors and retail outfits.

Can't see video below? Click here.

As in other states, beer sales in Louisiana are highly regulated. The key enforcement mechanism is known as the three-tier system, which was established following the end of Prohibition in the 1930s.

Brewers are in one tier, distributors in a second one and retailers in the third one. The system prevents brewers from distributing beer, distributors from owning breweries and retailers from getting their beer from anywhere but a distributor.

The Beer League represents the beer industry’s interests in Baton Rouge. The group has wielded outsized influence for decades. Until 2016, the Legislature had not raised the tax on beer since 1948.

The Beer League’s longtime executive director, John Williams, has a friendly style and is well-liked by legislators. He provides beer for their fundraisers, contributes money to their political campaigns and frequently hosts informal after-hours gatherings at the Beer League’s office near the State Capitol. (This reporter has attended several events there.)

Williams did not respond to two requests for an interview.

+20 As New Orleans breweries return, tap rooms recast old industrial spaces as social hubs It's not hard to find a drink in New Orleans. But getting a beer straight from the source at one of the local breweries now proliferating here…

Some craft brewers belong to the Beer League, but the distributors seem to employ the biggest clout.

Perhaps as a result, the Louisiana ATC tends to side with the distributors against the craft brewers. That’s what happened last week.

“If you take it too far, you could really disrupt an entire industry that is built on decades and decades of compromises and set up a certain way,” ATC attorney Brett Bonin told members of the Judiciary B Committee last week in comments that helped kill HB246. “It seems like there’s an incremental desire every year, every so many months [by craft breweries] to come back and see if they can get [changes to state law].”

Bonin said the current three-tier system protects consumers and ensures that the state collects the taxes it is due.

Bonin also said that creating exemptions for craft brewers to distribute or act as retailers in any manner would unfairly harm the distributors.

“When that money was invested, everybody knew what the rules were,” he said.

Cary Koch, executive director of the craft brewers association, praised Juana Marine-Lombard, the commissioner, for working with the brewers. But her rulings have clearly angered Koch’s members.

The Beer League also has showed some flexibility. In 2015, the distributors agreed to changes in state law that allowed smaller brewers to sell beer in taprooms on site.

Still, distributors are loath to allow even seemingly minor changes in the system.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, learned that last year when she sponsored a bill that would have allowed startup craft breweries to distribute their own beer while they remained small, rather than have to rely on a beer distributor. More than 40 other states allow brewers in one way or another to sell directly to retailers.

“Newer breweries, as they’re trying to get started, have a hard time getting their product distributed at bars and restaurants,” Hewitt said in an interview. “There are so many of them. The distributors would rather work with the big guys.”

Hewitt was surprised to have to wade through a crowd in the Senate hallway on her way to the Judiciary B Committee, which would hear her Senate Bill 314. She noticed that most of the people were wearing decals with a slash through her bill number.

They were beer distributors, and they had arrived early to fill the committee room. The craft brewers had to watch via closed circuit television in an overflow room.

The committee killed SB314.

“It was kind of a David versus Goliath story,” Hewitt recalled.

The House Judiciary Committee approved HB246 this year, but only after amending it to limit craft breweries to holding no more than 12 events with outside alcohol per year.

The Judiciary B Committee then killed the bill.

State Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, was among the lawmakers who helped deep-six both SB314 last year and HB246 this year.

“We have a system clearly outlined in law in what you have permits to do,” Chabert said in an interview. “When you’re starting your business, that’s what you say you want to do. Now they want to change the law once they’re up and going.”

+3 Here's why La. breweries fear closures after regulations, clash with state officials Louisiana brewery owners say they are concerned about their industry’s future under new state regulations that impose requirements related to …

Karlos Knott founded Bayou Teche Brewery in Arnaudville with two brothers on farmland that has belonged to his family for more than 200 years.

Knott left home after high school to enter the U.S. Army, saying he never again wanted to eat crawfish, a family staple.

“After a year in West Germany, I would have paid $100 for a plate of crawfish,” he said.

Knott returned to Arnaudville and brewed beer at home for a decade.

“One Sunday, we drank too much of what we made and decided to open a brewery with zero knowledge,” he said while standing in the shade of a tree, a stone’s throw from the one-time railroad car that in 2009 served as the brothers’ first brewery.

They outgrew it a year later and now operate 100 yards away in a red steel building with much of the equipment imported from Italy. He and his brothers have invested almost $2 million and have 13 employees.

Bayou Teche, set among farms that grow soybeans and sugar cane, has a patio that fills with visitors on weekends. On Sundays, a Cajun band performs.

On a recent day, two French tourists parked in the gravel parking lot and wanted to taste Bayou Teche's offerings. Knott fetched his Cajun French-speaking father to show them around.

Like the other breweries, because of the outside alcohol ban, Knott has to turn away potential events in a meeting space next to the brewery.

“They get pretty unhappy,” he told members of the House Judiciary Committee in Baton Rouge. “We’re not in the business of making our customers unhappy. They always [say], ‘I can’t understand. I can do this in Texas. I can do this in Mississippi. Can I just sneak a bottle in?’”

“No,” he said he tells them. “You can’t do that either.”